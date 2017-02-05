Tax incidence on Capital gains set to fall

Your long-term capital gains tax liability from sale of property or inherited jewellery would come down, as the government shifted the base year of Cost Inflation Index (CII) to 2001, instead of 1981. Based on the existing CII, the new index value has been calculated. For this, the index value of 2001 has been changed to 100 (base year) from 426. The two examples show how a rise in property value reduces tax incidence. These numbers are only for illustrative purposes. More clarity will emerge once the Income Tax Department notifies the new CII in FY18.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?