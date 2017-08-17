Tipping Point: Why have Aadhaar numbers been deactivated?

Minister of State for Electronics and IT P P Chaudhary recently informed the Rajya Sabha that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deactivated about 8.1 million Aadhaar cards. These numbers were deactivated under Section 27 and 28 of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and update) Regulations, 2016. These sections deal with UIDAI Authority’s responsibility to maintain the security of the identity information and the authentication records of individuals. What is the status of your Aadhaar number? To check this, go to uidai.gov.in. Go to the ...