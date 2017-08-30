Upcoming and affordable properties in Mumbai's Shil-Thane

Shil-Thane, also known as Shilphata, is advantageously located on the junction of National Highway-4 and Kalyan-Shilphata road. Given the pace of development, the real estate potential of this area can emulate that of Ghodbunder Road in the future. It is becoming a popular residential destination for people employed in areas like Turbhe, Koper Khairane. Shil-Thane has several excellent location attributes which have resulted in rapidly increasing attention of homebuyers as well as builders. It is basically a confluence point for several major areas such as Navi Mumbai, the ...