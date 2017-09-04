Why you should stick to your life policy for entire tenure

Persistency level, which shows the percentage of an insurer's policies that are still in force after a certain period of time (say, one year, three years, or five years), is low in India. The median level for five-year persistency in life insurance is 28 per cent (Source: Handbook of Indian Insurance Statistics), which means that half the insurers are able to retain less than 28 per cent of their policies after this duration. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Committee on Household Finance, in its recent report, flagged low persistency as a major concern, saying: "Households do ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?