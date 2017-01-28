Your money: Diligent paperwork helps in claiming tax benefits

Any lapse in documentation by an employee will lead to sharp cuts in salary

Any lapse in documentation by an employee will lead to sharp cuts in salary

Last year, Rahul Sharma, an employee with a reputed fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, realised the importance of paperwork and timely submission of investment documents to his employer when he received a fifth of his monthly salary. This year, he was relaxed when he got the official e-mail from his payroll department for investment papers and other tax-related documents before January 20. However, without reading the e-mail carefully, he gave copies of his investment documents against the declaration submitted at the beginning of the year. Unfortunately, he missed out on the ...

Vikas Kumar