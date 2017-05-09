AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj stages live demo of EVM tampering in Delhi Assembly

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bilari bypolls
Poll officials check EVMs ahead of Bilari bypolls in Moradabad. Photo: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday staged a "live demonstration" of alleged electronic voting machine (EVM) manipulation in the Delhi Assembly.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that anyone knowing a "secret code" could tamper with the EVMs and the code could be fed into a machine while casting vote.

The Election Commission has time and again rubbished allegations that EVMs can be programmed to favour any particular party.

Before Bhardwaj's demonstration, Kejriwal tweeted, "Saurabh Bhardwaj will reveal the truth behind a big conspiracy in the country. Satyameva Jayate".

Bhardwaj, who represents the Greater Kailash constituency, claimed that in his capacity as an engineer, he had extensively worked in this area and was aware of how the machines could be fiddled with.

