BJP to gain in polls for 58 Rajya Sabha seats from 16 states on March 23

The on Friday announced that polling for 58 seats, set to fall vacant in April, will take place on March 23. The counting of votes will also take place on the same day.

With barely a year left in the life of the current Lok Sabha, the changed numbers would have more of an impact in the first couple of years of the next Lok Sabha. Nearly a third of the members of the 245-seat retire every two years, and the changed numbers would determine the complexion of the House until April 2020.

The results will increase the (BJP) tally in the But the BJP, along with its allies, and even friendly parties, like the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), would still lack the numbers to push through a constitutional amendment.

Prime Minister has been calling for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls. But the constitution needs to be amended for this.

A constitution amendment needs to be passed by a two-thirds majority.

Delivering the 15th DT Lakdawala Memorial Lecture on Friday, former president Pranab Mukherjee indicated simultaneous polls were impractical. He said the simultaneous election of assembly and Parliament would be difficult to hold, even by bringing an amendment to the Constitution.

The currently has 58 members in the It could add at least 15 seats to this tally in the March 23 elections. Most of its gains will come from Uttar Pradesh. But, the party will continue to be short of the majority mark of 123 seats in the 245-member

The number of seats falling vacant are - Andhra Pradesh 3, Bihar 6, Chhattisgarh 1, Gujarat 4, Haryana 1, Himachal 1, Karnataka 4, Madhya Pradesh 5, Maharashtra 6, Telangana 3, Uttar Pradesh 10, Uttarakhand 1, West Bengal 5, Odisha 3, Rajasthan 3 and Jharkhand 2.

The will gain in Uttar Pradesh, where it won a comprehensive election victory in March 2017, and also Uttarakhand. While the performed poorly in the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, it is set to retain its seats in the state now that Janata Dal (United) is an ally.

The biggest loser of the elections would be the