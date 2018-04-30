The Mehbooba Mufti-led government's Cabinet reshuffle will take place on Monday noon, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, expected to bring in some new faces. Ahead of the reshuffle, BJP leader and Jammu & Kashmir Nirmal Singh tendered his resignation. State Assembly Speaker will take over Singh's post in the PDP-BJP government.

According to the invitation for the ceremony, the oath of office and secrecy will be administered to those being inducted into the council of ministers by J&K Governor N N Vohra at the convention centre in Jammu at 12 noon. The function is being held at the convention centre instead of the Raj Bhavan because the J&K government has already shifted its base to the summer capital of Srinagar as part of its biannual 'darbar move', under which the government functions six months each in the twin capital cities.

Officials said that BJP's state unit chief Sat Sharma and MLAs from Kathua and adjoining Sambha, Rajiv Jasrotia and Devinder Kumar Manyal, were among the BJP faces who would be inducted into the state government as Cabinet ministers. An unnamed senior BJP leader told news agencies that the party leaders, in general, had no information on the specific number of people who were being inducted into the Cabinet or being dropped from the Cabinet. He added that BJP president Amit Shah and party general secretary Ram Madhav had the list, which would be handed over to Nirmal Singh either on Sunday night or Monday morning.

The saffron party has been under pressure ever since two of its ministers -- Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga -- took part in a rally in support of those accused in the case involving the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. The two ministers eventually resigned.

Here are the top 10 developments around the PDP-BJP government Cabinet reshuffle:

1) J&K govt reshuffle today: The reshuffle of Jammu and Kashmir's PDP-BJP coalition government will be done on Monday, with Governor Vohra on Sunday extending a formal invitation for the event. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12 noon.



2) Deputy CM Nirmal Singh quits Mufti govt: Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh on Sunday night tendered his resignation to make way for state Assembly Speaker to take over the post in the Mehbooba Mufti-led state government. "I have resigned from the post to pave the way for a new in the state," Singh told news agencies.



3) Nirmal Singh to be new Speaker? Sources told news agency ANI that Nirmal Singh will now be made a Speaker.

4) Who are the new faces joining from the BJP's side? Officials said that BJP's J&K chief Sat Sharma, along with MLAs from Kathua and adjoining Sambha, Rajiv Jasrotia and Devinder Kumar Manyal, were among the BJP faces who would be inducted as Cabinet ministers. BJP's Doda MLA Shakti Raj would also be sworn in as a Minister of State. Further, officials told news agencies that the BJP will elevate Sunil Sharma, who is the Minister of State for Transport at present, to the rank of a Cabinet minister.



5) What about the PDP? The PDP will have Mohd Khalil Band, MLA from Pulwama, and Mohd Ashraf Mir, MLA from Sonwar, joining as Cabinet ministers.

6) Haseeb Drabu's vacancy not to be filled: One ministerial berth that fell vacant after the dropping of Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu from the council of ministers will not be filled by the ruling party during the Cabinet reshuffle.



7) Reallocation of portfolios possible: Speaking to news agencies, sources did not rule out minor reallocation of portfolios among the PDP Ministers.

8) What made the J&K govt's Cabinet reshuffle necessary? The Cabinet reshuffle was due ever since two BJP Ministers -- Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga -- were asked to resign due to a controversy over their participation in a Hindu Ekta Manch rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case.



9) All nine BJP ministers moved out of J&K govt: On April 17, the saffron party had asked all its nine ministers in the PDP-BJP government to submit their resignations to make way for new faces in the two-year-old Cabinet.

10) A snapshot of Cabinet numbers: The state can have a maximum of 25 ministers, including the chief minister. Of these, 14 portfolios at present are with the PDP and the remaining with the BJP.

