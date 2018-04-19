Kathua protest in Mumbai: Congress worker claims molestation by party youth

A woman Congress worker has complained to the party's city unit that she was allegedly molested by male colleagues on Sunday during a candle march held here to protest against the Kathua and cases. She complained to the party's Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam, who promised to take action against those found guilty. The protest march was organised by the party at Juhu. Talking to a news agency, Nirupam said the woman, who is a district-level party worker, sent a text message to him about the alleged incident.

In her message, the woman said, "The workers of Youth Congress and NSUI (party's students' wing) stooped to such low level that they touched, pushed and shoved women workers in an inappropriate manner, making us feel unsafe among our very own party's male colleagues.

"Sadly, some male workers did this to us only to get ahead in the march so that their faces were captured by the media. I want to know if women workers will be safe in similar events held in future?" her text message said. Nirupam said, "This incident is very unfortunate and I condemn it. I told the woman that he would take action if she identifies the persons involved. I told her that if she wished, he would help her file police cases against the accused. But she told me there was too much crowd, so it won't be possible for her to identify them."

He said the woman enthusiastically participates in all dharnas and morchas organised by the city unit.

"She does not participate alone, but brings along with her over a dozen women members. I have apologised to her for the agony she had to suffer on Sunday. Male workers often rush ahead in any morchas, so that their faces can be seen on television cameras," he said.

Congress to issue dos and don't for protest marches: Sanjay Nirupam said he will issue the dos and don'ts to be followed during the protest marches or morcha when women are also participating in large numbers. "If the instructions are not followed, action would be taken," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi miffed with the crowd during Kathua, case: As Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march at India Gate to protest against the incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua, his sister Priyanka Gandhi was visibly miffed. She got shoved by some in a chaotic crowd, prompting her to ask people to think about the cause for which they had assembled there. "Those who are here to push around people must go home. Now please maintain calm and walk silently," an angry Priyanka told the crowd.

"Think about the cause for which you have come here," she said.

Rahul Gandhi on last week urged his social media followers to join a candlelight vigil at the war memorial to protest against the alleged Kathua and cases.

A crowd of angry protesters swarmed the lanes near India Gate early Friday morning to mourn the loss of an eight-year old girl and show solidarity with a teenager from Uttar Pradesh, both of whom were allegedly gangraped. Slogans were also raised against the Narendra Modi-led government.