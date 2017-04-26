MCD election results 2017: Congress Gurudas Kamat resigns post poll debacle

Senior leader and General Secretary on Wednesday announced his resignation from all party posts following the party's debacle in the Municipal Corporation of (MCD) polls.

Earlier in the day, in-charge P C Chacko announced that he would resign from the post.

"Party should have an opportunity to put things in order. Having failed, we should leave the post. I will send my resignation. I will send my resignation to president and vice-president," Chacko told ANI.

Besides Kamat and Chacko, president also announced that he would resign from the post while taking responsibility of the defeat in the civic polls.

"I take responsibility for defeat and I am going to resign as president. I will not take up any post in the party for one year and will work as a party worker," Maken told the media here.

The (BJP) is set to sweep civic polls with trends for all 270 seats indicating the saffron party leading in 187, 40 and (AAP) on 37 seats.

The is leading in 39, AAP in 17 and in five wards.