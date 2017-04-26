MCD election results 2017: Congress Gurudas Kamat resigns post poll debacle

TRENDING ON BS
MCD elections: After Ajay Maken, now P C Chacko offers to relinquish post
ANI  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader and AICC General Secretary Gurudas Kamat on Wednesday announced his resignation from all party posts following the party's debacle in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

Earlier in the day, Congress Delhi in-charge P C Chacko announced that he would resign from the post.

"Party should have an opportunity to put things in order. Having failed, we should leave the post. I will send my resignation. I will send my resignation to Congress president and vice-president," Chacko told ANI.

Besides Kamat and Chacko, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken also announced that he would resign from the post while taking responsibility of the defeat in the civic polls.

"I take responsibility for defeat and I am going to resign as Delhi Congress president. I will not take up any post in the party for one year and will work as a party worker," Maken told the media here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to sweep civic polls with trends for all 270 seats indicating the saffron party leading in 187, Congress 40 and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on 37 seats.

The BJP is leading in 39, AAP in 17 and Congress in five wards.

