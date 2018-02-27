Voting in the two crucial Assembly elections of Nagaland and Meghalaya is underway. While Nagaland witnessed 56 per cent voter turnout, Meghalaya saw 27.75 per cent voters coming out to exercise their right as of 1 pm on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are slugging it out to see who will emerge as the more dominant party in the Northeast. In Nagaland, one person was killed and two others injured after clashes erupted between groups of the Naga People's Front and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party near a polling booth in Akuluto. According to news agencies, the polling process was not disturbed. There reportedly were a "large number" of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines that malfunctioned in Meghalaya, according to officials. Despite security being beefed up, one person was injured in a bomb blast at a polling station in Mon District's Tizit in Nagaland earlier on Tuesday morning. Nagaland CM TR Zeliang has said that he will move towards a Naga political solution after the state polls are concluded. The two states have a 60-member House each. However, voting will be held only for 59 constituencies in each. Voting for the 60-member Assemblies will commence from 7 am and conclude by 4 pm, except at some polling stations in Nagaland's interior districts where the process is scheduled to be completed at 3 pm. The results of the polls in the two states, along with that of Tripura, will be declared on Saturday, March 3. Here are the top 10 developments in the crucial Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls: 1) One person killed in Nagaland: In Nagaland, one person was killed and two others injured after clashes erupted between groups of the Naga People's Front and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party near a polling booth in Akuluto. According to news agencies, the polling process was not disturbed.

According to reports, the bomb was handmade and was hurled at the polling station in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. However, the polling processes are continuing at the station.

In the case of Meghalaya, the Assembly election has been countermanded in Williamnagar. This comes in the wake of the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma, who died in an IED blast in the East Garo Hills district on February 18. While in Nagaland, NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

7) BJP leaving no stone unturned to push out: This time around, the This time around, the BJP appears to be leaving no stone unturned to push the out of power and add Meghalaya to its kitty. The BJP's push in the north-east, which has traditionally been a stronghold with the saffron party being a marginal player, is being keenly watched by political observers.

The and the BJP are pitted against each other in Meghalaya. The has fielded 59 candidates, while the BJP has put up nominees in 47 constituencies.

Even though they are contesting the Assembly elections separately in Meghalaya, the People's Party (NPP) of Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha speaker P A Sangma, is the BJP's partner in the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

The BJP's hope hinges on its alliance partner, Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), in Nagaland. The NDPP is contesting from 40 seats. The BJP has fielded candidates from the remaining 20 seats.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya: How insurgency and poor infra are pulling the state down For its part, the Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Nagaland, is contesting from only 18 seats, two less than the BJP.

8) Vital numbers for Meghalaya and Nagaland: There are There are 370 candidates in the fray in Meghalaya . A total of 1.84 million (18.4 lakh) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

ALSO READ: Periscope: Meghalaya and Nagaland polls, Budget session of MP, and more Meghalaya's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said that for the first time, 67 all-women polling stations and 61 model polling stations were set up in the state. Kharkongor added that 32 women candidates were in the fray, the highest ever in the state.

In Nagaland, a total of 1,191,513 voters -- 601,707 (50.50 per cent) men and 589,806 (49.50 per cent) women -- will exercise their franchise. There are also 5,925 service voters.

Voting will be conducted in 2,156 polling stations as 40 polling stations fall under the Northern Angami-II seat, from where Rio has been declared elected unopposed.

ALSO READ: BJP confident of Tripura, Nagaland victory, hopeful in Meghalaya: Rijiju Over 15,000 government employees will be on poll duty and there will be 177 all-women polling stations across 25 constituencies in the state.

9) CAPF companies deployed: To ensure secure and peaceful polling, To ensure secure and peaceful polling, 281 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) , along with the state police force, have been deployed throughout Nagaland.

Nagaland's CEO Abhijit Sinha said that all the polling stations would be manned by the CAPF personnel and the state police would be assisting them.

ALSO READ: Nagaland polls: Cong backs secular candidates where it's not contesting Of the 2,156 polling stations in Nagaland, 1,100 have been declared critical, 530 vulnerable, and 526 normal, Sinha added.

10) turn into a family affair: The The might become a family affair . Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who is contesting from Ampati and Songsak seats, has three family members in the fray from the Garo Hills region. Meanwhile, People's Party (NPP) candidates and relatives of former Lok Sabha speaker Purno A Sangma are also fighting the polls from four seats in the region.

In 2013, along with Mukul Sangma, his wife DD Shira and his brother Zenith Sangma won the election, bagging the Mahendraganj and Rangsakona seats. Both Shira and Zenith Sangma are seeking a re-election from their respective seats. Further, Zenith's wife, Sadhiarani M Sangma, is also making her electoral debut this year from the Gambegre seat.

As for Mukul's rivals, the NPP president Conrad K Sangma, his brother James and their sister Agatha K Sangma, a former Union minister in the UPA-II government, are also a force to reckon with. Conrad K Sangma, son of P A Sangma, had won the 2016 by-elections from the Tura parliamentary seat with a thumping majority after his father's demise. He is currently a sitting MP in Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ: I urge people of Meghalaya to give us a chance to serve the state: PM Modi His sister is contesting from the South Tura constituency, while his brother is seeking re-election from the Dadenggre seat. Boston Marak, a cousin of Conrad K Sangma, is also contesting the election on a Garo Council ticket from Salmanpara seat. Sanjay A Sangma, Conrad's brother-in-law, is taking on the Chief Minister's wife from Mahendraganj.

With agency inputs

