MHA asks AAP to explain details of party's overseas funding

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

On Friday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi was asked by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to furnish details of overseas funding to it following suspicion that it might have violated the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), an official said.

In a communication, the MHA asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to explain certain fundings from abroad after suspecting that it might have violated FCRA provisions.



The MHA official said the communication to the AAP was part of its "routine" queries sent to a few other political parties regarding overseas funding to them.

The official made it clear that it was not a show cause notice and a decision on it would be taken only after the AAP submits its reply.

