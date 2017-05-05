MHA asks AAP to explain details of party's overseas funding

Centre have suspicion that the AAP might have violated the provisions of the FCRA

Centre have suspicion that the AAP might have violated the provisions of the FCRA

On Friday, the ruling (AAP) in Delhi was asked by the (MHA) to furnish details of overseas funding to it following suspicion that it might have violated the provisions of the (FCRA), an official said.



In a communication, the asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to explain certain fundings from abroad after suspecting that it might have violated provisions.



The official said the communication to the was part of its "routine" queries sent to a few other political parties regarding overseas funding to them.



The official made it clear that it was not a show cause notice and a decision on it would be taken only after the submits its reply.

Press Trust of India