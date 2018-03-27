BJP calls Rahul tech illiterate; experts say NaMo app data leak dangerous

The Twitter war between the and the on the issue of data 'theft' escalated on Monday, with President dubbing Prime Minister the "Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians" and the ruling party hitting back, saying even "Chhota Bheem" knows it is not snooping. Apart from the cartoon character, mythological characters from the epic 'Mahabharata' were also used by the two parties to take jibes at each other. The described Rahul Gandhi’s accusation of “data theft” against Prime Minister as “a classic case of technological illiteracy” and said the president was rattled after his plan to influence the next Lok Sabha election with the help of was “exposed”. At a press conference, spokesperson lashed out at Gandhi, saying such a technological illiteracy had rarely been seen in Indian Twitter was the battleground as the also accused the Opposition of data "theft", saying it had taken off its app after the allegations came out in the open. The Congress, however, claimed it had not done so. The site was "dysfunctional" and all memberships were done through the party's official website, it said. Tech experts believe that while the data accumulated by the INC App, run by the Congress, might have accumulated some data on its users, the damage done by the might be far more, considering the sheer number of downloads (five million to date), as well as the past history of risk owing to its in-app security features, or the lack of them. 1) 'technologically illiterate', says BJP: At a press conference, spokesperson lashed out at Gandhi, saying such a technological illiteracy had rarely been seen in Indian He said Gandhi could tweet tomorrow that Modi and the were connected to electronic voting machines through the and they had been winning election after election because they hacked it. Mr. @RahulGandhi, you are technically challenged & won't understand "this kind of stuff". Yet we'll explain: 1. App is maintained by Hence it's NaMo App, not PMO App 2. But CM Siddu uses govt money to run 'Siddaramaiah App' & is abuse of office. Understood? pic.twitter.com/jokOE0qDtC — Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 26, 2018

President is technologically illiterate. He does not know that data analysis is not equivalent to spying. This new age is the age of information which Rahul ji will not understand: Sambit Patra, BJP pic.twitter.com/LgWKwb5XdI

2) says its app 'dysfunctional': Why did remove its app?

"The and some journalists started circulating the fake and defunct URL and misleading people into believing that there was a breach of data, and (that) we were giving out the information to our friends in Singapore. That is why we had to remove i, said Divya Spandana, AICC's social media head.

The on Monday took down its ' mobile app, saying it had been defunct for five months and emphasising that there was no breach of data through it.

spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the allegations of collecting data through this app were the "half-truth".

"As is usual with the BJP, they did not tell you that the 'WithINC' app had only 15,000 downloads. It had become defunct because our people do not like the 'missed call' membership. Congressmen believe in physical or offline membership. In contrast, the app has had 50 lakh downloads," he said.

The app is a membership app & has not been in use for over 5 months since we moved membership to https://t.co/HkouqDJ8hN from 16th Nov 2017. The URL (https://t.co/s6EcGp0Oet) quoted by the media is the defunct URL from the app. The actual membership URL can be seen below pic.twitter.com/bXFXBEdcUg — (@INCIndia) March 26, 2018 "This morning we were forced to remove the app from the Google Play store as the wrong URL was being circulated and people were being misled. Earlier, the Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said that the 'WithINC' was only a membership app and had not been in use for over five months since the party moved membership to www.inc.in from November 16, 2017."This morning we were forced to remove the app from the Google Play store as the wrong URL was being circulated and people were being misled.

It said that the app was being used for "social media updates alone since transitioning the membership to the website".

"There is no truth to this allegation. There has been no breach of data whatsoever," it said.

3) Impact of the NaMo app is much more than that of the INC app: Experts: Technology experts believe that while the data accumulated by the INC App, run by the Congress, might have accumulated some data on its users, the damage done by might be far more, considering the sheer number of downloads (five million to date), as well as the past history of risk owing to its in-app security features or the lack of them. Technology experts believe that while the data accumulated by the INC App, run by the Congress, might have accumulated some data on its users, the damage done by might be far more, considering the sheer number of downloads (five million to date), as well as the past history of risk owing to its in-app security features or the lack of them. Problems in the in-app security in the were in fact flagged back in 2015. Also, allegedly not asking for the user’s consent before changing the terms and conditions was another thing industry experts believed was a dangerous trend.

4) A French vigilante says shares its data with third-party illegally: government is now facing the ire of privacy vigilantes for illegally sharing data from the "official app of the Prime Minister of India" with a third party company in the US. A French vigilante hacker in a series of tweets alleged that the personal data including email IDs, photos, gender and names of the users of Modi's mobile app were being sent to a third party domain without their consent.

5) CleverTap uses data of users to drive long-term retention and growth: Co-founded by entrepreneurs Sunil Thomas, Anand Jain and Suresh Kondamudi in 2013, CleverTap says that it provides insights that their clients need to keep users engaged and drive long-term retention and growth.

6) says NaMo users' data used for analytics: The responded to the allegations by saying that the data is being used for analytics using third-party service, similar to Google Analytics.

While saying that using an analytics solution is standard in the mobile development world, Alderson pointed out that sharing personal data without the consent of the users "is illegal".

Moreover, collecting personal data of users "without their consent is against the TOS (Terms of Service) of Google Play Store."

"I only believe in the technical truth. Don't trust political speeches from both sides. Thing is, @narendramodi's app is sending personal data to a third party company without user consent. The rest are just suppositions," Alderson said in another tweet on Sunday.

7) describes itself as the "official app of the Prime Minister of India": At the Google Play Store, the describes itself as the "official app of the Prime Minister of India". However, the app -- or the website "narendramodi.in" -- is not owned by or affiliated to the government, which generally uses the domain "nic.in" or "gov.in".

The website is hosted by a US-based company Akamai, headquartered in Massachusetts and the app is owned by Modi in his private capacity, not by the Prime Minister's office, and he has provided 11, Ashok Road, New Delhi -- BJP's headquarter till a few months back -- as the registered address.

The domain "narendramodi.in" was created on February 28, 2005 (around a decade before he became the Prime Minister) and is scheduled to expire on February 28, 2019.

However, the app was launched in June 2015. It has had over five million downloads on the Google Play Store so far.

8) behind Rahul Gandhi's 'Gabbar Singh Tax' jibe, claimed BJP: Stepped up its attack on and the Congress, had said that Cambridge Analytica's "footprints" were visible in the Opposition party's campaign in Gujarat. Further, the suggested that had a role in the chief's use of the term "Gabbar Singh Tax".

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also suggested that the firm had a role in Gandhi's social media campaign and the Congress' "poisonous" electioneering in Gujarat.

9) shares app users' data with friends in Singapore', alleged IT cell head Amit Malviya: Amit Malviya echoed Irani, saying the app was sharing user data with Gandhi's friends in Singapore.

"Hi! my name is I am the President of India's oldest political party. When you signup for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore," he tweeted.

In subsequent tweets, he cited bits from the web site's privacy policy.

The bit Malviya highlighted from the party's privacy policy when using its website, says: "For making the use of Website effective and resourceful Indian may share your information with vendors, consultants, and other service providers or volunteers who are engaged by or working with us and who need access to such information to carry out their work for us; with candidates, organizations, groups or causes that we believe have similar political viewpoints, principles or objectives".

The remaining portion of that paragraph not highlighted about the Congress's privacy policy says: "...when you give us your consent to do so, including if we notify you on the Website, that the information you provide will be shared in a particular manner and you provide such information; when we believe in good faith that we are required to do so by law, court order, as requested by other government or law enforcement authority..."

Malviya said that "implications are grave" about the part of the Congress's privacy policy about sharing users'' information "with candidates, organizations, groups or causes that we believe have similar political viewpoints, principles or objectives".

Modi misusing PM position to build personal database with data on millions of Indians via the promoted by Govt. If as PM he wants to use tech to communicate with India, no problem. But use the official PMO APP for it. This data belongs to India, not Modi. — (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2018 The leader said those with viewpoints similar to the could mean, "Maoists, stone pelters, Bharat Ke Tukde Gang, Chinese embassy to globally 'renowned' orgs like Cambridge Analytica, the field is extensive and wide open."

10) calls Modi 'Big Boss', calls in Chhota Bheem: "Modi’s secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks your location via GPS. He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh cadets are being forced to download the app," tweeted Meanwhile, leader hit back, saying even 'Chhota Bheem' knows all collection of data is not equal to snooping. .@RahulGandhi ji, even ‘Chhota Bheem’ knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don’t tantamount to snooping. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018 Modi’s secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS. He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh cadets are being forced to download the APP.#DeleteNaMoApp — (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2018 "Modi’s secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks your location via GPS. He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh cadets are being forced to download the app," tweetedMeanwhile, leader hit back, saying even 'Chhota Bheem' knows all collection of data is not equal to snooping.