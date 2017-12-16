Rahul Gandhi new Congress prez: Manmohan thanks Sonia & top 10 developments

Rahul Gandhi
took charge as the Congress
party's president on Saturday and was handed the certificate for taking over in the presence of his mother Sonia Gandhi, who steps down from the post with her son's elevation, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Now that Sonia Gandhi
is handing over the reins of the party to Rahul, we salute her for uniting the leadership, something that she has been doing since 19 years. Rahul brings a new sense of dedication and commitment (as party president), Singh said after Rahul's elevation. "I am sure the party will scale new heights of glory," the former prime minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Rahul, who has often been seen as a reluctant politician, was named the chief-to-be on Monday after no one else from his party challenged him in the internal election. Ahead of the ceremony, Congress
leader Sachin Pilot said the party president-elect had always been a unanimous choice of the lakhs of workers across India and would infuse a new energy into the party.
"It is a momentous occasion for the Congress
party. For 19 years, Sonia Gandhi
has led the Congress. Rahul Gandhi
has been a unanimous choice of the lakhs of workers across India who have elected him as the president of the party. It's a matter of great joy. Rahul Gandhi
has a lot of challenges ahead of him. He is an honest person. He allows space for discussion with humility. His becoming the president will infuse a new energy into the Congress
party," Pilot said.
Top 10 developments:
1. Rahul takes over
Rahul, the erstwhile Congress
vice-president, on Saturday succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi
to the top party post. He was elected unopposed. Rahul was elevated as the party's vice-president in January 2013 and has since then, operated as the party's Number 2. Sonia Gandhi, 70, the party's longest-serving chief, has been keeping unwell in recent years and has scaled back her public engagements, pushing Rahul to the fore.
2. Celebration before Rahul's coronation
A day ahead of his formal elevation as the Congress
president, the Youth Congress
office in New Delhi was lit up. The celebrations began as party workers danced outside the office with drum rolls. The Congress
office in Lucknow was also decorated with lights. The party is also set to organise a grand celebration in the national
capital.
Celebrations took place outside the All India Congress
Committee office in Delhi as the Gandhi scion took charge as Congress
president, news agency ANI reported.
3. Rahul Gandhi's makeover
In a TV interview days before his coronation, Rahul Gandhi
maintained he has not undergone any 'makeover' and accused the BJP of tarnishing his image. "There is no makeover; the truth of Rahul Gandhi
was being distorted by BJP workers. I speak the truth and that truth is coming out," the Gandhi scion said.
Asked about the comments on the Nehru-Gandhi family, Rahul said he did not feel any hatred for the Prime Minister, adding that Modi has helped him the most.
"Modiji has helped me the most... How can I hate him," Rahul Gandhi
said. "If you look at religion and the history of the nation, love has to be the response to hatred. There is zero emotion of anger and hatred in me," he said in response to a question on the comments made on the Nehru-Gandhi family.
Sonia Gandhi
was on Friday asked by the media in Parliament about her future role. "My role is to retire
," she said. Her comments were interpreted to mean that Sonia Gandhi
plans to retire from public life. Congress
spokesperson Randeep Surjewala requested the media "to not rely upon innuendos". Surjewala also tweeted: "Sonia Gandhi
has retired as president of the Indian National Congress
and not from politics.
Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to the Congress
ideology shall always be our guiding light."
5. Sonia — 'mother' of the party
Former Union minister Veerappa Moily said Sonia shouldn’t forget that she is also “mother to the entire cadre of the party” and should continue to play a “mother’s role”.
6. 'Congress only party that will challenge BJP nationally in 2019'
Congress
leader Sachin Pilot said that in the 2019 Assembly elections, the Congress
would remain the only party to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nationally, which it even now it is.
"In 2019 elections, the only party to challenge the BJP nationally is and will remain the Congress
party. I am very confident that he (Rahul Gandhi) will lead the party with a lot of energy and be able to overcome the challenges," he said.
7. Parliament winter session
Meanwhile, the Parliament's winter session began on Friday, in which BJP President Amit Shah made his debut in the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House proceedings were marked by frequent adjournments. The Congress
members led other Opposition parties to demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi
apologise for his allegations against former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress
president-elect Rahul Gandhi
asking why action should not be taken against him for violating the Representation of the People Act, hours after several TV channels aired his interview on Gujarat polls.
Taking action on a complaint from the BJP’s Gujarat unit, the Commission instructed Gandhi to furnish his response by 5 p.m. on December 18. The notice was issued for “prima facie” violation of Section 126(1) (b) of the Act.
9. Congress attacks Modi for violating model code of conduct during Gujarat polls
The Congress, in turn, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi
of misusing the FICCI platform on Wednesday. Alleging double standards, party communications in charge Randeep Surjewala said while FIR was being registered against TV channels for showing Gandhi’s interview, why no such action was being taken against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah on the same ground.
He said Jaitley had released the party manifesto in Ahmedabad on December 8 while PM Modi held four public meetings on December 9 and Shah addressed a press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. He said a delegation led by Congress
leader Ashok Gehlot would visit the EC office late on Wednesday evening.
10) Rahul takes over as poll of exit polls predicts Congress defeat in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh
PM Modi's ruling BJP will sweep the election
in his home state of Gujarat, surveys showed on Thursday, shaking off the most serious challenge yet from a combined Opposition. The election for a new state Assembly in Gujarat is seen as a litmus test for Modi ahead of a national
election in 2019. Voting closed on Thursday. A win would help him dismiss critics who said the ruling BJP's support base was eroding after last year's shock move to ban high-value currency notes in the fight against graft, and poor implementation of a national
sales tax this year hit businesses.
Three separate television exit polls at the close of the final round of voting on Thursday showed the BJP winning more than 100 seats in the 182-member state house, well clear of the half-way mark of 92 required to rule. Congress
will win 70-74 seats, the polls showed, better than in the past but not enough to oust the BJP from power. Another exit poll, conducted by a Today’s Chanakya group, gave the BJP a two-thirds victory.
The actual votes will be counted on Monday and exit polls and other surveys have often gone wrong. The Congress
party said it was too quick to call the election based on exit polls.
Separate exit polls released for state polls held in Himachal Pradesh also showed BJP emerging as the winner.
