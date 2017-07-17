TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Presidential elections 2017: Kovind likely to sail through as numbers favour NDA in
Business Standard

Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: Voting begins for India's next President

Whoever wins will succeed President Pranab Mukherjee, who will demit office on July 25

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Meira Kumar Vs Ram Nath Kovind Presidential Election 2017
Voting for India's next President begins as Opposition nominee Meira Kumar squares off against NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind

Voting to elect the country's 14th President began on Monday morning.

All elected MPs and member of Legislative Assemblies are eligible to cast their vote to elect the successor of Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on July 25.
 

The contest is between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Ram Nath Kovind and candidate of several major opposition parties Meira Kumar, who was former Lok Sabha Speaker.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements