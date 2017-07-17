Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: Voting begins for India's next President

-
ALSO READPresidential elections 2017: Kovind likely to sail through as numbers favour NDA in Opposition Prez candidate Meira Kumar files nomination papers today Debate over caste of presidential nominees painful, says Meira Kumar Presidential Elections 2017: Meira appeals for 'conscience vote' Presidential polls: Ram Nath Kovind to visit UP tomorrow to seek support
-
Voting to elect the country's 14th President began on Monday morning.
All elected MPs and member of Legislative Assemblies are eligible to cast their vote to elect the successor of Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on July 25.
The contest is between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Ram Nath Kovind and candidate of several major opposition parties Meira Kumar, who was former Lok Sabha Speaker.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU