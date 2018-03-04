Saffron Holi in Northeast: BJP to celebrate Vijay Diwas after historic win

JUST IN
Here are the rising stars of BJP who helped it conquer the Northeast
Business Standard

The BJP managed to win a two-thirds majority with its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) by bringing an end to the 25-year-old reign of the Left Front

BJP supporters celebrating the party's win in Agartala on Saturday. The BJP ended 25 years of CPI(M) rule in Tripura Photo: PTI
In the wake of the emphatic win in Left bastion Tripura and Nagaland, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set celebrate Vijay Diwas across the country on Sunday.

The BJP created history by winning the Tripura Assembly Elections with a thumping majority.

The BJP managed to win a two-third majority with its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) by bringing an end to the 25-year-old reign of the Left Front.

While the BJP and its ally IPFT has won 43 seats out of 59 Tripura constituencies, the Left Front managed to win 16 seats.

The BJP on its own won 35 seats, while IPFT won eight seats.

Meanwhile, BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are set to form the next government in Nagaland. BJP has won 11 seats and NDPP has won 16 seats.

In Meghalaya, Congress party managed to retain its hold by winning 21 seats in Assembly Elections.
