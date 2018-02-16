Tripura elections 2018: Modi says Cong, CPI-M have secret pact - 10 points

Tripura, is all set to witness what’s being called its biggest electoral battle of all time on February 18. The Left (CPI-M), which has been in power for 25 years comes face to face with the Right (BJP), which is pulling all the stops to colour this tiny state saffron. on Thursday addressed two rallies in the poll-bound state, in which he attacked the CPI-M led government for neglecting the poor. Modi claimed Congress, Left parties have 'secret pact' for The results for the will be announced on March 3. Here's a quick look at what PM Modi said in Thursday's rally and how the other parties plan to deal with what is famously called - the 'Modi wave'. 1. Development stalled in Tripura under red flag - Modi on Friday alleged that development has been stalled in Tripura under the communists, just as the traffic stops at red signal, and the state will progress when the 'reds' are ousted from power "You have to stop before a red traffic signal. Even if you are in a hurry, you cannot go ahead. Similarly, the red flags of the Left Front have stopped progress in Tripura. Time to change this and usher in good governance," he said, adding "the Left will be difficult to find in Tripura after the results are declared". ALSO READ: Tripura will be the 20th state to be ruled by BJP in India, says Amit Shah 2. Democratic ideals and the Left cannot go together: Modi Journalists are being killed in Tripura, political murders are occurring. The communist government is silent. On forming the government in Tripura, we will fully investigate political murders and punish the guilty. 3. Modi targets government Poor people had to commit suicide because their hard earned money was looted by chit funds and some state ministers were accused of being involved. Those who are involved in the chit fund scam would not go unpunished. 4. Left sheds crocodile tears

Modi said the communist government sheds crocodile tears for labourers but did not grant them minimum wages.

He said if voted to power, his party would provide minimum wages to the labourers as per central rates, and pay salary to state employees according to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

5. Congress, Left parties have 'secret pact' for Tripura polls

on Thursday accused the Congress and Left parties of having a "secret understanding" for the February 18 Tripura Assembly polls.

"Congress and Left parties like in Kerala and West Bengal have a secret deal for the To change the future of Tripura, reject the two parties and vote for BJP".

6. BJP accuses CPI (M) of spreading rumours in Tripura

The BJP on Friday approached the Election Commission, alleging that the ruling CPI(M) in Tripura is spreading rumours that their workers would be able to assess who voted for them in the state elections.

In a memorandum it submitted to the EC here, the BJP stated that going by past several elections in the state, the CPI(M) had indulged in "mass-scale rigging" and has "subverted with impunity the electoral processes by spreading rumours, intimidating voters and unleashing violence."

According to the alleged rumours, if someone votes for the BJP, the sound from the EVM would be louder and also there would be cameras in every polling booth through which the Left party workers would be able to keep a watch on the polling process, it said.

7. Rahul to visit Tripura on Friday

As a part of his election campaign in Tripura, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Unakoti district on Friday.

Gandhi will address a public meeting at Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya Stadium ground, District Unakoti, in Tripura, a few hours before campaigning ends in the state.

8. Sarkar has been the chief minister of the state since 1998, his party the CPI-M has been in power in Tripura since 1993.

9. Our party shall not leave any stone unturned: Tripura CM on fighting BJP On Modi twisting Manik Sarkar's name and talking about ‘Manik’ and ‘HIRA’ "Election is not a battle between two persons or two personalities. It is a battle of ideologies, politics, programme and its implementation. So he [Modi] is representing his class outlook, his political outlook and understanding and he is talking in favour of his own party, in favour of his own ideologies which he believes. ALSO READ: Our party shall not leave any stone unturned: Tripura CM on fighting BJP I am actually standing by the side of my ideological position or political understanding or class outlook and we have our own programme, a pro-people programme that we are taking to the people, who have their own experience. Experience is the best judge and teacher for any human being. We are leaving everything to the common people and they are reacting, their body language is very clear."

10. In Tripura's women certainly, matter

The Tripura Assembly has 60 members.