UP Elections: 'Hand' to ride with the 'cycle', says Ghulam Nabi Azad

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister won the war for the Samajwadi Party’s poll symbol 'cycle', senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad confirmed that the two parties will fight the coming Uttar Pradesh polls in an alliance.

"There will be Congress and SP alliance in upcoming UP elections," Azad, who is also the All India Congress Committee (AICC) member-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said on Tuesday.