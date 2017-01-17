UP Elections: 'Hand' to ride with the 'cycle', says Ghulam Nabi Azad

-
Meanwhile, Sahibabad MLA Amar Pal Sharma who was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joined the Congress party on Tuesday.
Akhilesh’s emergence as party boss could pave the way for an alliance of the SP, the Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP. The announcement of a pact might come in a day or two, sources said.
The seven-phase Assembly polls will be held in UP on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27 and March 4 and 8.
