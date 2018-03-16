What is a no-confidence motion in Parliament: Everything you wanted to know

While Article 75 of the Indian Constitution specifies that the council of ministers shall be collectively responsible to the House of the People, there is no mention of a no-confidence motion in the constitution: All it means is that the majority of members must be with the Prime Minister and his Cabinet. Article 118 of the Constitution permits each house of to make its own rules for conduct of business. Rule 198 of the specifies the procedure for a motion of no-confidence. Any member might give a written notice before 10 am; the Speaker will read the motion of no-confidence in the House and ask all those favouring the motion be taken up to rise. If there are 50 MPs in favour, the Speaker could allot a date for discussing the motion – but this has to be within 10 days. However, this cannot be done in conditions of din or confusion in the House. ALSO READ: TDP quits NDA, Cong backs no-confidence motion against Modi govt: 10 points

Did a govt ever lose a no-confidence motion in India?

The first Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had lost such a motion in 1999.

What happens if both a motion for no-confidence and a motion for confidence are tabled?

In 1990, when V P Singh had tabled a motion of confidence and a member had given the notice for a no-confidence motion, the Speaker had given precedence to government business and taken the motion of confidence.

What happens if the prime minister loses a motion of confidence?

He has to resign, and the President has to identify another person who enjoys the confidence of the