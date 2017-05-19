Heatwave claims 167 lives in Telangana since April 1

The same weather will persist for five more days, according to the meteorological department

As many as 167 people have died reportedly due to in since April 1 as the state continues to reel under a blistering heatwave, a senior official of the state disaster management said here today.



However, these casualties are yet to be recognised as ' deaths'.



Three-member government committees consisting of a tehsildar, a police sub-inspector and a civil Surgeon in each mandal (administrative unit) will have to confirm that these deaths were due to the



"These (167) deaths (till date) should be confirmed by the committees as deaths. Then only it can be recognised as deaths and financial assistance will be sanctioned accordingly.



"All the deaths are currently under scrutiny. No death has been confirmed as a death as yet," the official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.



has been experiencing severe for the past few days with temperatures crossing the 40-degree mark in most of the places.



According to the Meteorological Department, conditions are likely to prevail in isolated places of during the next five days.



Also, the weather will be dry all over the state, it added.



Temperatures rose in a few places over since yesterday and were above normal at one or two places in the state.



Bhadrachalam, Ramagundam and Nalgonda were the hottest places in the state with each recording maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, it added.

