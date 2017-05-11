SBI to allow ATM withdrawals via e-wallet, denies ATM service charge hike

There were media reports about hike in service charges to Rs 25 on regular ATM transactions

The largest lender of will introduce new facility that would enable withdrawal of through ATMs using the bank's mobile wallet.



However, the will charge Rs 25 on every withdrawal from the mobile wallet via ATMs.



Meanwhile, the has denied media reports that it has increased service charges to Rs 25 on regular ATM transactions.



"The service charge on withdrawal from ATMs has not been changed for normal savings accounts," MD (national banking) Rajnish Kumar told PTI.



"If a customer has money in Buddy, our mobile wallet, he can now withdraw that money through ATMs. Also, now customer can deposit or withdraw through business correspondent (BC) from or into our mobile wallet. These facilities were not available earlier," Kumar added.



For deposit of up to Rs 1,000 into its mobile wallet through business correspondents, the will levy a service charge of 0.25 per cent (minimum Rs 2 and maximum Rs 8) plus service



For withdrawal of up to Rs 2,000 from Buddy through business correspondents, the service charges will be 2.50 per cent of the transaction value (minimum of Rs 6) in addition to service



The service charges will be effective from June 1, 2017, Kumar said.



The levies a service charge of 3 per cent plus service using immediate payment service (IMPS) for fund transfer through Buddy to account.



On the media reports about the hiking ATM charges to Rs 25, Kumar clarified that withdrawals from ATMs has not been changed for normal savings accounts and that there was some errors in the circular earlier.



A corrected circular will be issued soon, he added.

