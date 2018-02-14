Three shot near US top spy headquarters in Maryland, one in custody

A shooting erupted on Wednesday outside the headquarters of the National Security Agency, a secretive intelligence organization responsible for global US electronic eavesdropping in the suburbs of Washington, the White House confirmed. NBC aired aerial images of what appeared to be police surrounding a man on the ground in handcuffs outside the facility in Fort Meade, Maryland. The local ABC affiliate reported that three people were injured and a suspect was arrested. A black SUV appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier surrounding the site, and bullet holes were visible in the vehicle's front windows. The said the situation was under control. "The president has been briefed on the shooting at Ft.

Meade," the White House said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected.