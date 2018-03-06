Donald Trump's trade threats alarm German carmakers, hit investor morale

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with state and local officials to discuss school safety, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House (Photo: AP/PTI)

German companies urged policymakers on Monday to avoid a trade war with the "at all costs" after U. S. threatened to tax imports from the

The is the second-biggest export destination for German auto manufacturers after China, while vehicles and parts are Germany's biggest source of export income.

"Punitive duties can't be the answer," Bernhard Mattes, of Germany's automotive industry association, said in a statement.

"A trade war between the USA and must be avoided at all costs. In such a trade war there are only losers on all sides."

Analysts fear a full-blown trade war between the and could cut growth in Germany, the biggest EU economy, by up to 1 percentage point.

This concern was also mirrored in a Sentix survey on Monday that showed investor morale in the euro zone fell further in March due to concerns about rising protectionism under Trump.

Sentix's index for the euro zone dropped to 24.0 in March from 31.9 in February, far short of the average forecast of 31.0 in a poll. It marked the second consecutive monthly decline and the lowest level since April 2017.

"The comments by U. S. about introducing tariffs on certain products have not only alarmed the Investors are also clearly reacting," said.

Trump said on Thursday the would apply duties of 25 percent on and 10 percent on aluminium to protect U.

S. producers. The called the step a blatant intervention that amounted to protectionism and it raised the prospect of counter-measures.

Trump kept up the pressure over the weekend, threatening European automakers with an import tax if the EU retaliated in response to his plan for tariffs on metals.

Sentix's index solely tracking fell to 29.1 from 36.2 last month, while an expectations index for dropped to -2.5 from 5.5, hitting the lowest level since February 2016.

"The German growth engine is clearly starting to stutter," Huebner said, adding Trump's protectionist rhetoric was clouding the mood among investors.

The VDA, which represents automakers Volkswagen, and Daimler, pointed out that their auto production in the at 804,000 vehicles was greater than their exports from and was growing.

German exports amounted to 494,000 cars last year - a fall of a quarter since 2013. Over the same period, German carmakers increased local staff levels in the U. S. market by nearly a fifth to 36,500 jobs.

More than half of the vehicles made in the by German carmakers are exported, the added, supporting the U. S. foreign trade balance.

Trump's threat to launch a trade war has encountered resistance from fellow Republicans, including Senator of South Carolina, where a plant employs 9,000 workers.

The carmakers' remarks were echoed by Angela Merkel's government who said wanted to avoid a trade war with the because it believed such a conflict would be in nobody's interest.

said would respond appropriately to any punitive tariffs the imposes and would consult with France, the and other partners.

