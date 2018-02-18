Financial conditions deteriorate in Jan-Mar, says CII-IBA index

An index mapping the country’s short-term financial conditions has plunged over 12 points for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 31, as compared to the previous quarter. The CII-IBA Financial Conditions Index stood at 53.2 for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2017-18 as against 65.3 in the October-December period.

However, the external financial linkages index and economic activity index have shown an improvement in the ongoing Q4 vis-a-vis the previous quarter, while there has been a compression in the cost of funds index. The index in the ...