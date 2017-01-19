Fusing analytics and engagement is key to contextualising: Anand Jain

Jain, who is the co-founder of CleverTap, adds that it is important that one understands the user

Jain, who is the co-founder of CleverTap, adds that it is important that one understands the user

Traditionally, product managers have been using analytics while marketers use engagement as a tool to run their campaigns. To maximise gains it is critical to use the two platforms together, CleverTap co-founder ANAND JAIN tells Sangeeta Tanwar. CleverTap claims to connect with their consumers more effectively. What’s the key to effective consumer engagement? The use of mobile apps has grown by leaps and bounds. The next generation is hooked to it. So, it is important for an app to first get noticed and then get downloaded. Most importantly, the onboarding process of a ...

Sangeeta Tanwar