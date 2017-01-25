Retail marketer

Future Retail has appointed Grey India’s ex-president and CEO Jishnu Sen as head of marketing. Sen will report to Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, Big Bazaar. With 23 years of experience in the advertising industry, Sen was regional client servicing director on the Colgate-Palmolive business with Y&R New York. He held several positions in JWT and Rediffusion-Y&R in India, Singapore, Hong Kong and the US. Sen has also worked on a host of brands such as Colgate, Pepsi, Pizza Hut, ESPN-STAR Sports and the Indian Army. Digital creative Global digital marketing agency VML has appointed ...

STR Team