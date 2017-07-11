UDAN scheme fails to give wings to smaller airlines

On Monday, SpiceJet launched its maiden flight on the Mumbai-Porbundur-Kandla route, becoming the third airline to start operations under the UDAN scheme, after Alliance Air and Turbo Megha Airways. But in March, it was Air Odisha and Air Deccan that stole the show by winning more than half of the 128 routes that were opened for bidding under the scheme to stimulate regional connectivity. They were amongst the five airline operators — SpiceJet, Turbo Megha and Alliance Air being the others — to have won the right to fly underserved air routes from ...