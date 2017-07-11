UDAN scheme fails to give wings to smaller airlines

On Monday, SpiceJet launched its maiden flight on the Mumbai-Porbundur-Kandla route, becoming the third airline to start operations under the UDAN scheme, after Alliance Air and Turbo Megha Airways. But in March, it was Air Odisha and Air Deccan that stole the show by winning more than half of the 128 routes that were opened for bidding under the scheme to stimulate regional connectivity. They were amongst the five airline operators — SpiceJet, Turbo Megha and Alliance Air being the others — to have won the right to fly underserved air routes from ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?