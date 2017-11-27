Allure Secure review: Affordable smartphone with fingerprint sensor

Priced at Rs 4,499, the Allure Secure is one of the cheapest handsets sporting a finger print sensor at the back. Also, the smartphone, the latest offering by the Indian company Reach, runs the Android Nougat.

For a price tag under Rs 5,000, these seem very attractive. But how does the device fare overall in terms of performance? Business Standard reviews the Allure Secure to test it on key parameters. Here are our observations:

Design: Decent looking and handy

With a plastic body and matte-finished removable back panel, the Allure Secure looks like a typical entry-level smartphone. Thanks to its bevelled edge, the phone is handy and easy to hold. It is available in two variants – gold and black.

The biggest attraction is the phone’s fingerprint sensor. Placed at the back of the device, the sensor usually comes under the index finger while holding the phone. Not only does it add an extra security layer but the sensor also offers a faster and smoother way of unlocking the smartphone. However, its response can be a bit slow at times. Normally, only mid-ranged or flagship smartphones offer fingerprint sensor. The navigation keys are placed on the lower front bezel, like any typical Android phone.

Display: Low resolution but easily readable

The 5-inch screen with a resolution of 854x480 pixels is good enough for browsing, watching movies, playing games and reading e-books. The default font and display size is also reader-friendly. Wide-angle visibility, though, is not great.

Software: Android Nougat with Quick touch and Xploree keyboard

Another USP of the Allure Secure is that it runs the Android 7.0 operating system which is a rarity for its price range. Easy-to-use interface with some pre-loaded apps like Xploree keyboard and Quick Touch make it a decent smartphone for general use.

The phone gives a big thumbs-up to Indian regional languages, with the Xploree keyboard, which allow users to communicate in 23 Indian languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi and Gujarati.

The quick-touch feature allows locking of the phone, using the camera or settings, taking screenshots, connecting with WiFi or Bluetooth, by just touching the screen.

Hardware: Enough internal storage with a good battery back-up

Powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor, the dual-sim phone offers a 1 GB RAM and an internal storage of 16 GB. The external storage can be increased to up to 32 GB using a microSD card. The phone has a 2,500 mAH battery which lasts long enough to get you through one full day. It offers 4G connectivity and VOLTE calling as well.

Camera: 8MP Selfie camera with a flash

The 8-megapixel rear camera can be a bit disappointment, as photos look blurry even in daylight. The front camera is also an 8-megapixels one with a selfie flash. Several camera modes, such as make-up, GIF and gesture control are available, but the photo quality is not very impressive.

Verdict: One of the best Android smartphones in its price segment



At Rs 4,499, the Allure Secure offers Android Nougat, fingerprint sensor, 4G calling and a storage of 16 GB — all rare in smartphones bearing a sub-Rs 5,000 price tag. A loud yes if you are looking for a budget smartphone for regular use.