App review: Home-grown Hike Messenger is big on features

When it comes to instant messengers (IM), now there are many options available, and every app has something unique to offer.

But, seems to stand out among the newer breed of IMs. India's first fully home-grown app, could prove a truly worthy challenger to the mighty WhatsApp.

Backed by telecom major Bharti Airtel, has lately come up with some major and refinement that not only make the app stable but also move it up the ladder as one of the apps that could do the job of a and also throw in some really exciting features to make conversations much more fun.

The app does quite well in what it is primarily meant to do -- sending and receiving messages -- but the fun lies in how it does that and the other features it offers for making conversations and moments much more creative and exciting.

The app does quite well in what it is primarily meant to do -- sending and receiving messages -- but the fun lies in how it does that and the other features it offers for making conversations and moments much more creative and exciting.



Let’s look at each of these exciting features:

Stories, Camera and Live Filters

Every picture speaks a thousand words. That's true, indeed. The ‘stories’ feature of allows you to click a picture and superimpose text or on it. The best part is that the picture stays to be viewed for 48 hours before it goes away. This way, the moments are captured, shared and new memories or can be created every day.

For convenience, features an in-built that allows instant moments to be captured before they are edited using live filters. You might like to swap your face with actor Ranveer Singh's or with Prime Minister Narendra Modi!

Video Calling

Video calling through apps is not a new feature anymore. But seems to deliver big on one of the major pain points that India faces -- slow internet speed. The video calling feature can be activated on a single tap and it actually offers good video quality even on 2G speeds. It may at times struggle to connect, especially on 2G networks, but it works well generally.

Also, the app features live caller preview, which allows the receiver to view a live preview of the caller, in video, before answering the call. The feature is quite neat and shows how good execution of thoughts that might have gone into the development of the app.

Video Stories

As the name suggests, the video feature allows users to capture a clip of 20 seconds, annotate it with text, mix it with some cool live filters, use for some drama, and post it. Just like picture stories, the video stay up for 48 hours before they go off.