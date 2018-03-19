Apple iPhone SE 2 video leak shows small iPhone X-like screen, dual cameras

-
Apple, the Cupertino-based software and technology giant, is expected to launch three iPhone X-based smartphones this year, according to Taiwan-based KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The smartphones are reported to sport 5.8-inch-6.2-inch screen sizes and different display technologies – OLED and IPS LCD. However, a new leak has emerged showcasing a smaller 4-inch iPhone SE-based design with all-screen display, similar to the one found in iPhone X. Touted as iPhone SE 2, the smartphone’s design sketches were first reported by a technology portal BGR, which claimed to have received them from a reliable industry source.
Soon, a video surfaced on the web that showcased a working prototype of the product.The purported iPhone SE 2 shows aluminium chassis, similar to the one seen in original iPhone SE. However, the front shows an all-screen-based design with an iPhone X-inspired notch. On the back, the leak video also shows dual-camera set-up, placed in similar style as found in iPhone X. Purported iPhone SE 2 Photo:BGR In the past, a report by Luke Lin, analyst at Digitimes Research, also alleged that Apple is preparing for a new inexpensive smartphone similar to the iPhone SE for 2018, featuring the wireless charging functionality, but not 3D sensing. The iPhone SE 2 design and sketches contradicts previous information shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which stated that Apple would launch three new iPhones this year – two with OLED display, while the other one with an LCD display – featuring screen size not smaller than 5.8-inch.
