China's future, reshaped by robots

Speak to experts these days and you typically get one of two contrasting views on its outlook. The prevailing wisdom is that an unreformed state-industrial sector and rising debt mean it is on an unsustainable path, with a financial crisis on the not-too-distant horizon. The optimists acknowledge that debt is too high, but hold out hope that a growing services sector will fuel stronger consumption, reducing the need for credit-fuelled and putting the economy on a sustainable path for the medium-term.

What if they’re both wrong? That’s the possibility suggested by the rapid automation of China’s factories. In 2016, installed 87,000 industrial robots, up 27 per cent from the year before and a record for any country. Annual growth could continue at a 20 per cent pace to 2020, according to the International Federation of Robotics. And that’s likely just the beginning: President Xi Jinping has called for a “ revolution”, as overtakes the manufacturing capacity of other countries. “We will make robots until there’s no more people in factories,” says Max Chu, general manager of E-Deodar, a robotics start-up.

What might that mean for the economy? At home, the news is mixed. One benefit is that automation should increase productivity. In South Korea, which has the highest density of any major economy, profit per worker at auto firms was $152,000 in 2016. In China, it was just $48,000. Along with aggressive efforts to boost in other fields, automation has the potential to bolster China’s competitiveness and sustain rapid growth. As its workforce ages and starts to shrink, factories staffed with robots won’t feel the pinch.

For workers, though, the news might not be so good. In China, as everywhere else, automation will likely erode incomes for those with fewer skills. already ranks alongside some African and Latin American countries in terms of inequality. Based on data from the Household Finance Survey, the richest 10 per cent of households account for 50 per cent of income, at the expense of a smaller share for everyone else.

Higher inequality, in turn, could impede China’s transition towards a consumer-driven economy. China’s rich do almost all of its saving, while poor and some middle-class households save little or nothing. By skewing income distribution even more toward the rich, automation risks further increasing China’s very high savings rate, and further eroding its very low consumption. If that happens, the two other sources of demand — and exports — will become all the more important.

For China, that might work out OK. On the export side, by boosting competitiveness, automation could allow China’s factories to maintain their hold on low value-added parts of the production chain, while moving further into higher-value areas now dominated by Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. As for investment, high saving by rich households will mean that banks stay amply funded. Weak consumption will keep a lid on inflation, allowing the central bank to keep interest rates low and credit flowing.

For the rest of the world the picture looks less positive. China’s industrial strategy will chip away at the remaining competitive advantages enjoyed by American, German, Japanese and Korean companies, putting high-skill jobs at risk.

