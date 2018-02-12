Comio to launch a range of youth-centric smartphones on February 15

Comio, a China-based smartphone manufacturer and a new entrant in the Indian smartphone market, is gearing up to launch at least two new smartphones on February 15. The smartphones, primary targeted at millennials, are expected to be priced below Rs 8,000. The company has already sent out invites for the launch event. It reads: ‘Hum Youth ko Lite Nahi Lete’ (We do not take youth lightly). Going by the tag line, it is presumed that the upcoming smartphones might rival Huawei’s recently launched Honor 9 Lite smartphone, which is quite a performer in the budget segment. smartphones As for features and specifications, the details available so far are very little.

However, according to a source close to the matter, the phones would have a 13-megapixel camera and 32GB internal storage. Also, one of the phones would be launched in three colour variants -- black, blue and soft gold.