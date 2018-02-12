JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

Motorola Z2 Force with 'shatterproof' display set to be launched on Feb 15
Business Standard

Comio to launch a range of youth-centric smartphones on February 15

These smartphones, primarily targeted at millennials, are expected to be priced below Rs 8,000

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Comio smartphones launch

Comio, a China-based smartphone manufacturer and a new entrant in the Indian smartphone market, is gearing up to launch at least two new smartphones on February 15. The smartphones, primary targeted at millennials, are expected to be priced below Rs 8,000. The company has already sent out invites for the launch event. It reads: ‘Hum Youth ko Lite Nahi Lete’ (We do not take youth lightly). Going by the tag line, it is presumed that the upcoming smartphones might rival Huawei’s recently launched Honor 9 Lite smartphone, which is quite a performer in the budget segment. Comio smartphones Comio smartphones As for features and specifications, the details available so far are very little.

However, according to a source close to the matter, the phones would have a 13-megapixel camera and 32GB internal storage. Also, one of the phones would be launched in three colour variants -- black, blue and soft gold. Last year, Comio pledged to invest around Rs 1.5 billion in a greenfield manufacturing and assembling unit in Noida. Currently, the company is sourcing smartphones through contract manufacturing in the National Capital Region (NCR), according to Comio India CEO and Director Sanjay Kumar Kalirona. He added, “Comio is targeting a turnover of around Rs 40 billion by 2019-20.” Comio is a brand of its parent Hong Kong-headquartered Topwise Communication, founded in June 2005. It is a leading original device manufacturers (ODM) in China, and amongst the top three printed circuit board (PCBA) manufacturers.

First Published: Mon, February 12 2018. 08:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements