Did Xiaomi launch trim Redmi Note 5 Pro in India? China launch hints it did

Xiaomi, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, launched the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro in India on February 14. While the Redmi Note 5 brings the cosmetic updates, along with some technology upgrades in line with current trends, the Redmi Note 5 Pro offers a completely new package in a design similar to that of the Redmi Note 5. The company on Friday, March 16, launched the Redmi Note 5, a newer version of the Redmi Note 5 Pro with several improvements, in China. The China launch of the Redmi Note 5 hints that Xiaomi trimmed several features and specification in the Indian model – Redmi Note 5 Pro. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Modern screen, dual camera at premium price The Chinese model features the same 5.99-inch 18:9 fullHD+ IPS LCD screen found in the Indian version, along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and 3/4/6GB RAM with a 32/64GB of storage and a 4000mAh battery. However, there has been a major improvement in imaging and operating system. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Modestly priced ultra-wide screen version of Note 4 The Redmi Note 5 (China) comes with Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI9 operating system that runs on Google Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box.
The Indian version features MIUI9, but boots Android Nougat 7.1.1.In terms of imaging, the Chinese version get similar 12+5-megapixel dual rear cameras. But the 12MP sensor in the Chinese unit has a brighter F/1.9 aperture, compared to F/2.2 found in Indian model. The front camera in Chinese model is also an improvement. There is a 13MP sensor in the Chinese model, compared to 20MP used in the Indian one. However, just like the Indian model, the camera units in the Chinese model also sports artificial intelligence. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Micromax Bharat 5 Pro: Who wins value-for-money battle? Price: The Chinese model’s base variant with 32GB/3GB starts at RMB 1099, which workd out to Rs 11,300.
