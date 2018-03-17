Did Xiaomi launch trim Redmi Note 5 Pro in India? China launch hints it did

Xiaomi, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, launched the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro in India on February 14. While the Redmi Note 5 brings the cosmetic updates, along with some upgrades in line with current trends, the Redmi Note 5 Pro offers a completely new package in a design similar to that of the Redmi Note 5. The company on Friday, March 16, launched the Redmi Note 5, a newer version of the Redmi Note 5 Pro with several improvements, in China. The China launch of the Redmi Note 5 hints that trimmed several features and specification in the Indian model – Redmi Note 5 Pro. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Modern screen, dual camera at premium price The Chinese model features the same 5.99-inch 18:9 fullHD+ IPS LCD screen found in the Indian version, along with Snapdragon 636 processor and 3/4/6GB RAM with a 32/64GB of storage and a 4000mAh battery. However, there has been a major improvement in imaging and operating system. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Modestly priced ultra-wide screen version of Note 4 The Redmi Note 5 (China) comes with Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI9 operating system that runs on Google Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box.

The Indian version features MIUI9, but boots Android Nougat 7.1.1.