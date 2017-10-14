Flipkart app crosses 100 million downloads mark on Google Play Store

Online retailer Flipkart's mobile application crossed 100 million downloads on It is the first e-commerce app in the country to achieve this feat, according to a release. With the Indian smartphone user base currently at more than 300 million (a vast majority of which run on Google Android OS), Flipkart’s app is now present in nearly a third of all smartphones in the country, the company said in a statement.

"In terms of ratings, Flipkart’s app holds a high average score of 4.4 (out of 5) from over 4 million users on Google Play Store," it said.

“We are investing heavily on developing innovative features and incorporating fresh design aspects in our app so our customers go through the entire purchase cycle from search to selection to payments in a seamless and user-friendly manner,” said Ravi Garikipati, CTO,

In July 2017, was among MIT Review’s 50 smartest companies globally

ALSO READ: Flipkart, Amazon Diwali sale today: Here are best offers, cashback deals recently announced the dates of its next big festive sale - named the Big Diwali Sale. The sale will start on October 14 and end on October 17, and will offer deals and discounts across categories such as mobile phones, electronics, fashion, home and furniture. In fact, the company is already hosting a sale on TVs and home appliances, which will continue when the Diwali sale comes around. No prizes for guessing that Amazon is hosting a sale on the same dates as well. sale will see flat discounts, exchange offers, 20 per cent cashback on PhonePe (maximum Rs 200), 10 per cent cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, and no cost EMIs (on over 400,000 phones).

The e-commerce startup says it will offer discounts of up to 90 per cent on certain products, and will also host 'Dhamaka Deals'. It is also touting special discounts for customers exchanging a list of smartphones. will also host flash sales on each day of the sale at 12 pm IST.