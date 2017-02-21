Flipkart sides with Microsoft in fight against Amazon on the cloud

India is a hotbed for battles between the world’s leading providers of – Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. The fast-growing mobile internet, coupled with the boom in startups, makes this one of the most hotly contested markets.

Today, scored a point in this battle. India’s leading ecommerce site adopted Azure as its exclusive public cloud platform. CEO and co-founder and CEO Binny Bansal announced the partnership this morning at an event in Bangalore.

The alliance has a touch of Indian masala because Amazon’s ecommerce site is giving a hard time in India. The cloud deal with may be unrelated – but it does bring to mind the saying that “your enemy’s enemy is your friend.”

Adoption of Azure is the first step in the alliance.

“Combining Microsoft’s cloud platform and AI capabilities with Flipkart’s existing services and data assets will enable to accelerate its digital transformation in ecommerce and deliver new customer experiences,” said

set up local data centers a couple of years ago, to enhance and speed up its cloud services in India. Amazon followed suit last year. Local centers are far more efficient than relays from cloud data centers in Singapore.

Apart from ecommerce and other consumer internet companies like Flipkart, the growing band of Indian SaaS startups will welcome this competition to provide better cloud services. The fintech boom in the wake of demonetization and spurt in online payments will also provide a rapidly expanding market to cloud players.

While Amazon Web Services dominates the cloud market globally, as well as in India, Azure has been catching up over the past year or so.