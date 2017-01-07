Google AdWords: 5 smart ways to use it

Making smart use of a AdWords campaign can often result in a significant impact on the amount of leads converted into sales, without an increase in budget.

This post is on five smart ways to use the platform easily and effectively.

Tip 1: Modify bids according to geographic performance

To optimise Adwords, remember to modify your bids according to the geographic performance of your advertisements. Simply put, track the geographic performance of your advertisements to better understand how they are doing in different locations.

Tip 2: Use AdWords A/B testing tool

All marketers have a limited AdWords budget, so A/B testing is useful to increase key metrics such as conversion rates and clicks. Use the AdWords A/B testing tool to achieve this on a systematic basis. Use a calendar to make split testing part of your job scope, so that you can improve as time passes.

Tip 3: Pay attention to new negative keywords



Negative keywords are defined as keywords that are irrelevant to what you want to rank for. For example, if you want to sell “Japanese (wine) glasses,” then negative keywords include “Japanese eyewear.” Negative keywords will help you exclude certain search terms from your AdWord campaign.





Look at your search term report after one round of advertising. It will inform you what sort of keywords help readers find your advertisements. From these keywords, you will find both profitable and unprofitable ones, so keep the profitable and put the unprofitable under your list of negative keywords. This will maximise your ROI further and stretch the effectiveness of your budget.