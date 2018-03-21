Google files patent application for smart solar tile networks in India

Global major has filed a patent application in the country for Smart Solar Tile Networks, in which the tiles dynamically their alter operating states and transmit information between them and objects in close proximity to a solar tile within the network. The California-based company's patent application, published recently, explains a in which one solar tile in a set is designated as the control tile and has a bearing on the functioning of the other tiles in the system. Essentially, the control tile acts as a network that receives status information from each of the other tiles in the system. This would help it determine the operational state of each tile and dictate switching over to a another operational state, if required.

The control tile can also 'ping' the controlled tiles to communicate its status. The invention is also compatible with communication protocols such as Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC), Ethernet, and 4G.

officials were not immediately available for offering further details on the invention.

The had earlier launched a new Earth-powered feature, Project Sunroof, that could be used to personalise solar savings estimator.

This invention is particularly useful for residential solar users, as it helps them determine whether they can save by using solar by capturing data on sun exposure (how much sun hits the roof), power consumption figures, among others.

The project uses Earth imagery to analyse the shape of the user's roof and local weather patterns to create a personalised solar plan. It also compares finance options for the home user.