Honor 10 may cost Rs 35000 in India, to rival OnePlus 6 in midrange segment

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei’s online subsidiary is gearing up to unveil the Honor 10 on May 15 in London. The midrange smartphone is believed to take inspiration from the Huawei P20, unveiled last month along with the P20 Pro and P20 Lite but not yet launched in India. In terms of pricing, according to an industry source, the Honor 10 would be launched at Rs 35,000 and would rival the OnePlus 6, which is also due for a launch on May 16.

The devices, a cost-effective substitute to the Huawei P-series and Mate-series premium smartphones, usually feature similar technical specifications and features of the premium Huawei smartphones. However, the phones seem to compromise on some of the premium features like Leica-tuned camera lenses, AMOLED screen, etc, which are limited to premium Huawei smartphones.

Speaking of the 10, according to an alleged official banner leaked on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the phone is expected to feature a glass-metal-glass sandwich design, similar to the Huawei P20. The alleged phone image also shows a dual rear-camera unit placed horizontally on the top left corner. However, the fingerprint scanner is not visible on the back, so it is assumed to have been put on the front side below the screen.





Just like the Huawei P20-series, the Honor 10 is expected to feature Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), coupled with up to 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone is reported to sport an iPhone X-inspired 5.8-inch notch-based screen with fullHD+ resolution.

Being a cost-effective substitute to the premium smartphones, the Honor 10 might shed the Leica lens in favour of the company’s in-house imaging solution. The phone’s camera is also expected to feature artificial intelligence-based scene selection and other camera modes. However, the AI-based camera feature in the Honor 10 might be limited in comparison with the smartphones.



Super-slow-motion video at 960 frames per second (FPS) is another camera feature that might not be there in the Honor 10. However, the phone might be able to capture 480FPS slow-mo video at a 720p resolution.

The Honor 10 is expected to feature Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0, with system-wide AI integration for enhanced user experience.

But, Honor View10 has similar features and specs. Why another similar smartphone?

Huawei launched the Honor View10 in India earlier this year at Rs 29,999. The phone is an affordable version designed on the footprints of the Mate 10-series. The phone is the first Honor phone to feature the company’s latest Kirin 970 processor, which boasts a neural-processing unit for artificial intelligence wizardry. It comes paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage packed inside a sturdy metallic body reminiscent of the Honor 8 Pro. The key attraction of the device is its dual-camera set-up on the back and the futuristic 18:9 aspect ratio screen.





However, the Honor 10 would boast glass-metal-glass sandwich design, instead of the aluminium design, instead of the aluminium design of the Honor View10. Also, the Honor 10 would sport a notch-based screen of 18.7:9 aspect ratio, instead of the ultra-wide screen in Honor 10. The camera modules in the Honor 10 are expected to bring huge improvement over the current generation smartphone.

OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10

Another Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is also gearing up to unveil the OnePlus 6 flagship in London on May 16, followed by India and China unveiling on May 17. According to a report in news portal truetech citing an industry insider, the OnePlus 6 with 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants would cost Rs 36,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

The OnePlus 6 would sport a biggest screen in the OnePlus smartphone family, probably a 6.2-inch unit. The screen would be based on iPhone X-inspired notch-based screen, similar to the one seen in most of the new-generation midrange smartphones from Chinese makers, including Huawei.

Speaking of design, the OnePlus 6 would also feature glass-metal-glass sandwich body – as confirmed by the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.





Honor presence in India

Huawei’s Honor brand, for the first time, captured the fifth position in the Indian smartphone market in the first quarter of the 2018 calendar year, thanks to the strong performance of Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X across online channels.

According to a Counterpoint research report, Honor showed a growth of 146 per cent in the first quarter that helped the company become the fastest growing smartphone brand followed by Xiaomi (134%) and OnePlus (112%) in Q1 2018.

Of late, Huawei’s Honor has been very active in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched smartphones such as honor 9i, Honor 7x and Honor 9 Lite across segments in a quick succession. The company also started manufacturing the Honor 7x in India in partnership with Flex, a Sketch-to-Scale solutions provider, at Flex's plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

A robust feature-rich portfolio of smartphones, extensive presence in offline and online market and quick launch cycles could have been the reasons that made the Chinese firm feature in the top five smartphones list.





