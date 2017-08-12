Independence Day offer: Buy OnePlus 5 and get free flip cover, other deals

-
-
Now get this beautifully crafted OnePlus Flip Cover for free when you buy the OnePlus 5 on or before 15th Aug 2017 ???? https://t.co/8edlNP28nK pic.twitter.com/RiAXHFwbBc— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 10, 2017
