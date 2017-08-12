TRENDING ON BS
Now, access Google camera's selfie flash with a tap on the app
Independence Day offer: Buy OnePlus 5 and get free flip cover, other deals

The OnePlus 5 flip cover normally costs Rs 1,290

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Planning to buy the OnePlus 5? Why wait - this is one of the ideal times to buy it as OnePlus is offering a free flip cover to those who purchase the phone on or before August 15.

Along with a free flip cover, buyers can also avail 50 per cent off on OnePlus Bullets (V2), OnePlus 5 Essentials Bundle at 10 per cent off when purchased with the Oneplus 5 device.

The OnePlus 5 flip cover normally costs Rs 1,290 and are available in two colours- Black and Grey. The OnePlus 5 costs Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB variant. 

Today is also the last day of Amazon Great Indian Sale. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 2000 on OnePlus 3T with 6GB RAM + 64GB memory. Hence, it will be sold at a price of Rs 27,999.


With its flagship OnePlus 5, launched in India on June 22, smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has shrugged off other Chinese handset makers’ strategy of targeting the budget smartphone segment. The result: A smartphone that is the priciest OnePlus device but the most affordable flagship product. 

