Xiaomi Redmi S2 with dual cameras being developed, to come to India: Report

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is closely working on a new Redmi device, which is expected to make its way to India – according to a report by online technology-based forum XDA-developers. Touted as the Redmi S2, the budget-centric smartphone is reported to sport dual rear cameras and feature the face-unlock mechanism.

Based on the report, the would sport an 18:9 aspect ratio screen of HD+ (1440×720) resolution. The phone would be powered by Qualcomm MSM 8953 system-on-chip (SoC), which is a Snapdragon 625 processor. In terms of storage, the phone would have a 16GB variant, though other storage models are also likely, and there would be a microSD card slot for storage extension. As for memory, the phone would likely come in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants.

Talking of imaging, the phone would have a dual-camera set-up on the back, which will either have the 12-megapixel primary sensor of Sony IMX486 or OmniVision OV12A10, and the 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 as the secondary sensor. On the front, there would be a 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 sensor.

The would have a 3,080mAh battery and boot Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box.

Based on most of the specifications and features, the seems like a mixture of the and ( Plus) with added on the back. While most of the specifications, such as HD+ screen and storage and RAM variants put it in line with the Redmi 5, the Snapdragon 625 processor would give the a huge boost in terms of processing power.





