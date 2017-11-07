Infocus Snap 4 smartphone up for grabs at Rs 9,999 on Amazon

Infocus, an American company, on November 7 announced a discount of Rs 2,000 on its quad-camera clad Snap 4 smartphone. The smartphone, which was launched in September at a price tag of Rs 11,999, is now available for Rs 9,999 on Amazon India. The discount on smartphone is valid till November 17.

The Snap 4 is India’s first smartphone to feature four cameras – dual camera setup on the back and front. The budget device sports 13-megapixel main shooter coupled with 8 MP lens, assisted with LED flash, on the back. On front, the handset sports two 8 MP camera lenses, which work in tandem to take selfies with enhanced bokeh effect.

The Snap 4 houses 5.2-inch HD screen covered with 2.5D curved glass. The device is powered by MediaTek MT6750N octacore processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. There is a memory card slot to expand the storage by up to 128 GB using microSD card.

Here are the specifications and features of the smartphone: