Infocus Snap 4 smartphone up for grabs at Rs 9,999 on Amazon

|Model
|InFocus Snap 4
|Processor
|MediaTekMT6750N, ARM9, 1.5Ghz, 8x Cortex-A53
|Operating System
|Android 7.0
|Memory
|4GB DDR3
|Storage
|64GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Display
|5.2-inch 2.5D Curved Display, On-cell IPS Capacitive, Resolution 720 x 1280
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Multitasking Fingerprint Sensor
|Camera
|13MP (2.2 Aperture), Auto Focus & with 8MP (2.4 Aperture) rear facing camera with LED Flash Light, Digital Zoom, Dual 8MP Front facing camera (2.2Aperture)
|Battery
|3000mAh Li-Polymer, 5V 1.5A
|Weight (g)
|162 g
