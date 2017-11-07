JUST IN
Business Standard

Infocus Snap 4 smartphone up for grabs at Rs 9,999 on Amazon

The Infocus Snap 4 was launched in September at a price tag of Rs 11,999

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Infocus, an American technology company, on November 7 announced a discount of Rs 2,000 on its quad-camera clad Snap 4 smartphone. The smartphone, which was launched in September at a price tag of Rs 11,999, is now available for Rs 9,999 on Amazon India. The discount on smartphone is valid till November 17.

The Snap 4 is India’s first smartphone to feature four cameras – dual camera setup on the back and front. The budget device sports 13-megapixel main shooter coupled with 8 MP lens, assisted with LED flash, on the back. On front, the handset sports two 8 MP camera lenses, which work in tandem to take selfies with enhanced bokeh effect.

The Snap 4 houses 5.2-inch HD screen covered with 2.5D curved glass. The device is powered by MediaTek MT6750N octacore processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. There is a memory card slot to expand the storage by up to 128 GB using microSD card.

Here are the specifications and features of the smartphone:

Model InFocus Snap 4
Processor MediaTekMT6750N, ARM9, 1.5Ghz, 8x Cortex-A53
Operating System Android 7.0
Memory 4GB DDR3
Storage 64GB, expandable up to 128GB
Display 5.2-inch 2.5D Curved Display, On-cell IPS Capacitive, Resolution 720 x 1280
Fingerprint Sensor Multitasking Fingerprint Sensor
Camera 13MP (2.2 Aperture), Auto Focus & with 8MP (2.4 Aperture) rear facing camera with LED Flash Light, Digital Zoom, Dual 8MP Front facing camera (2.2Aperture)
Battery 3000mAh Li-Polymer, 5V 1.5A
Weight (g) 162 g

First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 15:33 IST

