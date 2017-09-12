The big day is finally here. After months of speculation, iPhone fans are finally going to get a look at Apple’s next-generation iPhone. Today, with the launch of iPhone X, Apple will mark its 10th anniversary edition of the smartphone, while iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be seen as upgrades to the iPhone 7 series.

Here are all the details for Apple's iPhone event:

When: Apple’s September 12 event takes place at 10.00 AM Pacific Time (PDT) which is 10.30 PM IST in India.

Where: To watch the event live, click To watch the event live, click here

How: Apple will livestream the event. It will use the company’s own HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) for the same. Apple is launching a phone in the Steve Jobs Theater, in the new Apple Park Campus, which is also a first.

Apple users should be able to watch the event on their iOS or MacOS device itself. The event is being streamed at the Apple website under Apple-events/September-2017.

Apple TV users on 2nd or 3rd generation devices with software 6.2 or later and Apple TV 4th generation users can also stream the event straight on their television screens. For Windows 10 and PC users, you will need to watch the event on Microsoft Edge.

Big upgrades and launches that'd make the iPhone exciting again

Apple will unveil three iPhones, including two that are upgraded to the iPhone7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Also expected are upgrades to the Watch and Apple TV.

According to a tweet by Benjamin Geskin, a famous tipster known for leaking industry’s inside information, the iPhone 8 might come in three storage variants – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. The tweet also reveals the price of all three variants with base model priced at $999 and top end model priced at $1199.

Here are some likely new features:

The latest device reportedly sports a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, and a glass back and aluminium bumper. In a major change, a pressure-detection with 3D Touch may replace the conventional home screen button and fingerprint-reading There may also be an infrared scanner that unlocks the phone using facial recognition software, powered by a 3D scanner.

The new devices is said to function on the latest iOS 11 software enabled with new safety features, a 'do not disturb while driving' mode and emergency SOS option. Apple may also introduce wireless charging in its new devices.

With regards to the camera, the iPhone 8 is rumored to have a dual-lens 12 MP camera capable of optical zoom and blurring the background of shots for a broken effect.

It may also have a 'SmartCam' feature that can automatically recognize scenes and objects and adjust the camera settings to the optimal ones for shooting them.





ALSO READ: Apple's iPhone X to have 3D facial scanner, OLED screen, improved cameras It is being speculated that the 'Anniversary edition' will come in three variants: 64, 256 and 512 GB. While reports have surfaced of three colour variants- white, black, and copper/gold hue, there may be a fourth 'Blush Gold' variant.

iPhone X

New Design

Edge screen

No home button or Touch ID; 3D face unlock instead

Inductive charging

A faster processor

Apple Watch

Support for celluar data

New Colours

New bands

Apple TV

4K video streaming

HDR video streaming

Faster processor

Improved Live TV integration

iPhone 8 in India