Jivi, Reliance Jio offer Energy E3 4G phone at an effective cost of Rs 699

Home-grown phone manufacturer Mobiles has partnered with to offer a 4G-enabled VoLTE at an effective price of Rs 699. is currently offering of Rs 2,200 under its new Jio The offer is applicable on wide range of smartphones from various brands. However, is the only that costs Rs 699 -- after deducting the from the actual cost of the device. The has a retail price of Rs 2,899. Under the Jio Football offer, Reliance is offering 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each on recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299. The total value of recharge voucher is Rs 2,200, which when deducted from the retail price of brings down the effective cost to Rs 699 (Rs 2,899 – Rs 2,200 = Rs 699)

is one of the eligible devices to get the offer from Other phones include Energy E12, Prime P300, Revolution TnT3 , Prime P444 and Prime P30.

As for the specifications of the Energy E3, the sports a 4-inch WVGA screen, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front camera, and Dual-SIM slots.

The offer is valid until March 31 and can be availed using onlu. The vouchers would be credited after first successful recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299. The 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each would then be credited in to the subscriber’s MyJio account, which can be used against subsequent recharges.