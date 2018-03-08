Leverage Artificial Intelligence in fintech with data management sources

The pace of change we are witnessing with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is incredible. We are only just beginning to utilise AI in mainstream industries like banking and financial services. AI is pivoting traditional banking from the very core—how we bank, invest and get insured.

There is a lot of value that AI is providing to large enterprises as well as small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the financial sector. And the future seems bright. AI for enterprises The adoption of AI for each industry in this domain is very different but equally ...