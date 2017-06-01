Looking for an internship? You can find the right one with this portal

The Internshala portal also offers online training programmes to scale up students' skills

This is the time of the year when most college are out scouting for exhaustive programmes to get hand-on learning before going for post-graduate courses or



Often, it is not easy to find good avenues, especially for certain where youngsters are not trusted with work in the live environment. Finding a suitable at a place of choice has often been considered a tough task. But things are changing now, thanks to and its founder Sarvesh Agarwal, who understood the need to fix and in 2010 came up with the idea of creating a blog with information on internships.



It took little time for to become a favourite for both seekers and organisations looking to offer internships. In 2013, Agarwal, now the chief executive, turned the makeshift blog into a proper web portal.



After pushing the operations on to the web portal, saw a huge spike in the number of companies coming on board to offer internships across disciplines.





With more companies now offering opportunities at Internshala, the number of registered user base also rose rapidly and the company added a whopping 1,345,230 registered students on its portal by 2016.Further, to enhance the skills of students enrolling for internships, so that they have a better chance of landing opportunities based on their interest areas, the company in 2013 also started a platform.Every year, gets more than 20,000 enrolments for its programme, where students learn from the comfort of their homes and scale up their skills and knowledge in the areas of their choice. In 2015, launched on Google Play Store its app, which became a hit, with almost 250,000 downloads. All major services of the company are readily available through this app.