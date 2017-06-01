Looking for an internship? You can find the right one with this portal

This is the time of the year when most college graduates are out scouting for exhaustive internship programmes to get hand-on learning before going for post-graduate courses or full-time employment.
Often, it is not easy to find good internship avenues, especially for certain skill-intensive areas where youngsters are not trusted with work in the live environment. Finding a suitable internship at a place of choice has often been considered a tough task. But things are changing now, thanks to Internshala and its founder Sarvesh Agarwal, who understood the need to fix and in 2010 came up with the idea of creating a blog with information on internships.
It took little time for Internshala to become a favourite for both internship seekers and organisations looking to offer internships. In 2013, Agarwal, now the chief executive, turned the makeshift blog into a proper web portal.
After pushing the operations on to the web portal, Internshala saw a huge spike in the number of companies coming on board to offer internships across disciplines.
With more companies now offering internship opportunities at Internshala, the number of registered user base also rose rapidly and the company added a whopping 1,345,230 registered students on its portal by 2016.
Further, to enhance the skills of students enrolling for internships, so that they have a better chance of landing opportunities based on their interest areas, the company in 2013 also started a training platform.
Every year, Internshala gets more than 20,000 enrolments for its training programme, where students learn from the comfort of their homes and scale up their skills and knowledge in the areas of their choice. In 2015, Internshala launched on Google Play Store its app, which became a hit, with almost 250,000 downloads. All major services of the company are readily available through this app.
