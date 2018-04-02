Moto G6, Moto G6 Play leak hints at new design with modern 18:9 screen

-
Smartphone maker Motorola, owned by Chinese technology major Lenovo, has not made any official launch so far in 2018. However, the company is said to be working on the next iteration of the Moto G6-series smartphones, which are reported to sport the modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen -- according to the specification sheet found in the database of HTML5 test.
The Moto G6-series – the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play – are reported to sport 5.7-inch HD+ screen. These devices would be the first Motorola mobile phones to feature 18:9 aspect ratio screens. In terms of specifications, both smartphones are reported to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 400-series processor – Snapdragon 430 in the Moto G6 Play and Snapdragon 450 in the Moto G6.
The Moto G6 Play is reported to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Moto G6 would sport dual rear-cameras of 12MP and 5MP, and a 16MP selfie camera. Both smartphones, however, would have selfie LED flash for low-light photography.
The Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 would get power from 4,000 mAh and 3,000 mAh batteries, respectively. The phones would run on Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box. In terms of storage and RAM, both are reported to come in two variants – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB.
As for the pricing, the Moto G6 Play is expected to cost around Rs 15,000, and the Moto G6 Rs 17,000.
