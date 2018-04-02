Moto G6, Moto G6 Play leak hints at new design with modern 18:9 screen

Smartphone maker Motorola, owned by Chinese major Lenovo, has not made any official launch so far in 2018. However, the company is said to be working on the next iteration of the Moto G6-series smartphones, which are reported to sport the modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen -- according to the specification sheet found in the database of HTML5 test.

The Moto G6-series – the and Play – are reported to sport 5.7-inch HD+ screen. These devices would be the first mobile phones to feature 18:9 aspect ratio screens. In terms of specifications, both smartphones are reported to use 400-series processor – 430 in the Play and 450 in the

The Play is reported to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the would sport dual rear-cameras of 12MP and 5MP, and a 16MP selfie camera. Both smartphones, however, would have selfie LED flash for low-light photography.





The Play and would get power from 4,000 mAh and 3,000 mAh batteries, respectively. The phones would run on Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box. In terms of storage and RAM, both are reported to come in two variants – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB.

As for the pricing, the Play is expected to cost around Rs 15,000, and the Rs 17,000.



