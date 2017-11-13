Moto X4 to be launched today: Know specs, features & watch live unveiling

Motorola is going to launch the Moto X4 in India on Monday, November 13. The smartphone is one of the few devices that support Amazon Alexa voice assistant, and also has an in-built support for Google Assistant. This IP68-certified water- and dust-resistant device was launched earlier at IFA 2017 and would go on sale in India exclusively on Flipkart.
The Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch full-HD IPS screen covered with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection against scratches and accidental drops. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, which is an octa-core processor ticking at 2.2 GHz, coupled with Adreno 508 graphic processor. The device boasts 32 GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB using microSD card, and 3 GB RAM. The phone boots Android Nougat 7.1 out of the box.
The Moto X4 has a dual-camera set-up on the back, which uses a 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The cameras on the back are assisted with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and dual LED flash.
On the front, the smartphone houses a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is supported with flash and comes with features like the beautification mode, pro mode, filters, panorama and adaptive low-light mode.
