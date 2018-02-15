Moto Z2 Force with shatterproof display launching today: Watch it live here

Lenovo-backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola is set to launch the Z2 Force flagship smartphone with 'shatterproof' display at 12 noon on Thursday (February 15). The was first unveiled in July 2017, along with Moto Mods that the phone supports. The key feature of the smartphone is its shatterproof display which, the company claims, has better resistance than conventional glass-based screens. The phone sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen of plastic-OLED breed. The screen uses a plastic layer for shatterproof properties. In terms of specifications, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. As for the RAM and storage, the Z2 Force has 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card slot. Imaging is handled by a dual-camera system, utilising two 12-megapixel cameras on the back. For selfies, there is a 5MP camera on the front.

The runs on Android Nougat 7.1.1 out of the box with support for Android Oreo scheduled some time soon. The phone relies on USB type-C for data transfer, charging and audio output. The phone is powered by a 2,730 mAh battery that can further be expanded using Moto TurboPower Mod, which might come bundled with the smartphone in India.

The launch of the Motorola Z2 Force is scheduled to go live on YouTube. you can watch it here: