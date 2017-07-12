Motorola launches Moto E4 Plus, Moto E4; know all their key features, specs

Smartphone maker Motorola, now backed by Chinese mahor Lenovo, on Wednesday launched the and E4 Plus in India at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. Both the smartphones run Android Nougat v7.1.1 out of the box and come with Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE)-enabled dual-SIM slots. While the is now available across retail stores, the Plus will go on sale on July 13 at 12 am, exclusively on



Moto E4

Photo: Khalid Anzar In terms of specifications, the sports a 5-inch HD display of 1280 x 720 resolution. The smartphone features a metallic build and houses fingerprint sensor at the front. The dual-SIM smartphone has a 2,800 mAh battery and features a 8-megapixel autofocus camera at the rear, and a 5 MP camera with a selfie flash at the front. The device is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor, coupled with 16 GB internal storage and 2 GB RAM. There is a microSD card slot to expand the memory up to 128 GB.

Technical Specifications



Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat System Architecture/Processor MT6737 quad-core 1.3Ghz Memory (RAM) 2GB Storage (ROM) 16GB internal and expandable storage up to 128GB Dimensions Height: 144.5 mm Width: 72 mm Depth: 9.3 mm Weight 150 g Display 12.7cm (5-inch) HD 720p (1280 x 720) Up to 16 million colours Screen 70% NTSC 2.5D cover glass Full lamination Battery 2800 mAh (Removable) 5W rapid charger Network Bands GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz WCDMA B1 (2100)/ B2 (1900)/ B4 (1700/2100)/ B5 (850)/ B8 (900)MHz CDMA BC0 (850) BC1 (1900) BC10 (850+) LTE TDD 38/41 FDD Band 1/2/4/5/7/8/12(lower 700 1bc)/13 (upper 700)/17 (lower 700 bc)/25/26/66 Rear Camera 8 MP f/2.2 aperture 1.12 um microns 71-degree lens Autofocus Single LED flash Burst mode Panorama HDR Beautification mode Front Camera 5 MP f/2.2 aperture 1.4 um microns 74-degree lens Fixed focus Single LED flash Burst mode HDR Beautification mode SIM Card Dual Nano-SIM Connectivity MicroUSB 3.5mm headset port Bluetooth Technology Bluetooth version 4.0 LE Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Wi-Fi hotspot Speakers/Microphones Two-in-one speaker at 84dB Dual microphones Video Capture 1080p (30fps) Location Services GPS Sensors Vibration Proximity Light Accelerometer Magnetometer (e-compass) Fingerprint reader Base Colour Black and Blush Gold

Plus Photo: Khalid Anzar The Plus, on the other hand, sports a large 5.5-inch HD screen of 1280 x 720 resolution. It is powered by MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor, which runs at 1.3 GHz. In terms of camera, the Plus features a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera with f/2.0 aperture assisted with LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera assisted with flash. The smartphone has 32 GB storage, expandable up to 128 GB using dedicated microSD card, and 3 GB RAM. The major attraction of the device, however, is its battery. The device houses a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery.

The Plus will go on sale at with several launch offers and here are the details:

Idea 4G Data Offer - Get 84GB for 84 days at just Rs.443

Free 2 months subscription of Hotstar premium

Pulse2 Headset worth Rs 1,599 for just Rs 749

Special Exchange Offer - Get up to Rs.9000 off on exchanging your old phone

Smartbuy - Get Extra 20% off on SmartBuy products

Buy Back Guarantee - Enjoy buyback guarantee up to Rs 4,000 on your plus

