Microsoft ends support for Windows 8.1, new OS mobile handsets underway
Business Standard

Motorola launches Moto E4 Plus, Moto E4; know all their key features, specs

The Moto E4 and E4 Plus are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Moto E fourth-generation launched
Photo: Khalid Anzar

Smartphone maker Motorola, now backed by Chinese mahor Lenovo, on Wednesday launched the Moto E4 and E4 Plus in India at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. Both the smartphones run Android Nougat v7.1.1 out of the box and come with Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE)-enabled dual-SIM slots. While the Moto E4 is now available across retail stores, the Moto E4 Plus will go on sale on July 13 at 12 am, exclusively on Flipkart.

Moto E4

Moto E4
Moto E4  Photo: Khalid Anzar
In terms of specifications, the Moto E4 sports a 5-inch HD display of 1280 x 720 resolution. The smartphone features a metallic build and houses fingerprint sensor at the front. The dual-SIM smartphone has a 2,800 mAh battery and features a 8-megapixel autofocus camera at the rear, and a 5 MP camera with a selfie flash at the front. The device is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor, coupled with 16 GB internal storage and 2 GB RAM. There is a microSD card slot to expand the memory up to 128 GB.

Moto E4 Technical Specifications

Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat
System Architecture/Processor MT6737  quad-core 1.3Ghz
Memory (RAM) 2GB
Storage (ROM) 16GB internal and expandable storage up to 128GB
Dimensions Height: 144.5 mm
Width: 72 mm
Depth: 9.3 mm
Weight 150 g
Display 12.7cm (5-inch) HD 720p (1280 x 720)
Up to 16 million colours
Lenovo Screen 70% NTSC
2.5D cover glass
Full lamination
Battery 2800 mAh (Removable)
5W  rapid charger
Network Bands GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
WCDMA B1 (2100)/ B2 (1900)/ B4 (1700/2100)/ B5 (850)/ B8 (900)MHz
CDMA BC0 (850) BC1 (1900) BC10 (850+)
LTE TDD 38/41
FDD Band 1/2/4/5/7/8/12(lower 700 1bc)/13 (upper 700)/17 (lower 700 bc)/25/26/66
Rear Camera 8 MP
f/2.2 aperture
1.12 um microns
71-degree lens
Autofocus
Single LED flash
Burst mode
Panorama
HDR
Beautification mode
Front Camera 5 MP
f/2.2 aperture
1.4 um microns
74-degree lens
Fixed focus
Single LED flash
Burst mode
HDR
Beautification mode
SIM Card Dual Nano-SIM
Connectivity MicroUSB
3.5mm headset port
Bluetooth Technology Bluetooth version 4.0 LE
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Wi-Fi hotspot
Speakers/Microphones Two-in-one speaker at 84dB
Dual microphones
Video Capture 1080p (30fps)
Location Services GPS
Sensors Vibration
Proximity
Light
Accelerometer
Magnetometer (e-compass)
Fingerprint reader
Base Colour Black and Blush Gold

Moto E4 Plus

Moto E4 Plus
Moto E4 Plus Photo: Khalid Anzar
The Moto E4 Plus, on the other hand, sports a large 5.5-inch HD screen of 1280 x 720 resolution. It is powered by MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor, which runs at 1.3 GHz. In terms of camera, the Moto E4 Plus features a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera with f/2.0 aperture assisted with LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera assisted with flash. The smartphone has 32 GB storage, expandable up to 128 GB using dedicated microSD card, and 3 GB RAM. The major attraction of the device, however, is its battery. The device houses a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery.

The Moto E4 Plus will go on sale at Flipkart with several launch offers and here are the details:
  • Idea 4G Data Offer - Get 84GB for 84 days at just Rs.443
  • Free 2 months subscription of Hotstar premium
  • Motorola Pulse2 Headset worth Rs 1,599 for just Rs 749
  • Special Exchange Offer - Get up to Rs.9000 off on exchanging your old phone
  • Flipkart Smartbuy - Get Extra 20% off on Flipkart SmartBuy products
  • Flipkart Buy Back Guarantee - Enjoy buyback guarantee up to Rs 4,000 on your Moto E4 plus

Moto E4 Plus Technical Specifications

Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat
System Architecture/Processor MT6737 quad-core  1.3GHz
Memory (RAM) 3 GB
Storage (ROM) 32 GB internal and expandable via dedicated MicroSD Card slot to 128GB
Dimensions Height: 155 mm
Width: 77.5 mm
Depth: 9.55 mm
Weight 181 g
Display 13.97 cm (5.5-inch) HD (1280x720)
267ppi
2.5D cover Glass
Battery 5000 mAh
Embedded
10W rapid charger
Network Bands GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
CDMA 850
WCDMA 850/900/1700/1900/2100 MHz
CDMA 1900/850+
LTE TDD Band 38/41
FDD Band 1/2/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/25/26/66
Rear Camera 13 MP
f/2.0 aperture
1.12 um microns
78-degree lens
Autofocus
Single LED flash
Burst mode
Panorama
HDR
Beautification mode
Front Camera 5 MP
f/2.2 aperture
1.4 um microns
74-degree lens
Fixed focus
Single LED flash
Burst mode
HDR
Beautification mode
SIM Card Dual Nano-SIM 
Connectivity MicroUSB
3.5mm headset port
Bluetooth Technology Bluetooth version 4.1 LE
Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi hotspot
Speakers/Microphones Two-in-one speaker at 84dB
Dual microphones
Dolby Atmos
Video Capture 1080p (30fps)
Location Services GPS
Sensors Fingerprint reader
Accelerometer
Proximity
Ambient light
Magnetometer (e-compass)
Base Colour Gray and Gold

