Motorola launches Moto E4 Plus, Moto E4; know all their key features, specs

Moto E4
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|System Architecture/Processor
|MT6737 quad-core 1.3Ghz
|Memory (RAM)
|2GB
|Storage (ROM)
|16GB internal and expandable storage up to 128GB
|Dimensions
|Height: 144.5 mm
|Width: 72 mm
|Depth: 9.3 mm
|Weight
|150 g
|Display
|12.7cm (5-inch) HD 720p (1280 x 720)
|Up to 16 million colours
|Lenovo Screen 70% NTSC
|2.5D cover glass
|Full lamination
|Battery
|2800 mAh (Removable)
|5W rapid charger
|Network Bands
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
|WCDMA B1 (2100)/ B2 (1900)/ B4 (1700/2100)/ B5 (850)/ B8 (900)MHz
|CDMA BC0 (850) BC1 (1900) BC10 (850+)
|LTE TDD 38/41
|FDD Band 1/2/4/5/7/8/12(lower 700 1bc)/13 (upper 700)/17 (lower 700 bc)/25/26/66
|Rear Camera
|8 MP
|f/2.2 aperture
|1.12 um microns
|71-degree lens
|Autofocus
|Single LED flash
|Burst mode
|Panorama
|HDR
|Beautification mode
|Front Camera
|5 MP
|f/2.2 aperture
|1.4 um microns
|74-degree lens
|Fixed focus
|Single LED flash
|Burst mode
|HDR
|Beautification mode
|SIM Card
|Dual Nano-SIM
|Connectivity
|MicroUSB
|3.5mm headset port
|Bluetooth Technology
|Bluetooth version 4.0 LE
|Wi-Fi
|802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Wi-Fi hotspot
|Speakers/Microphones
|Two-in-one speaker at 84dB
|Dual microphones
|Video Capture
|1080p (30fps)
|Location Services
|GPS
|Sensors
|Vibration
|Proximity
|Light
|Accelerometer
|Magnetometer (e-compass)
|Fingerprint reader
|Base Colour
|Black and Blush Gold
Moto E4 Plus
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|System Architecture/Processor
|MT6737 quad-core 1.3GHz
|Memory (RAM)
|3 GB
|Storage (ROM)
|32 GB internal and expandable via dedicated MicroSD Card slot to 128GB
|Dimensions
|Height: 155 mm
|Width: 77.5 mm
|Depth: 9.55 mm
|Weight
|181 g
|Display
|13.97 cm (5.5-inch) HD (1280x720)
|267ppi
|2.5D cover Glass
|Battery
|5000 mAh
|Embedded
|10W rapid charger
|Network Bands
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
|CDMA 850
|WCDMA 850/900/1700/1900/2100 MHz
|CDMA 1900/850+
|LTE TDD Band 38/41
|FDD Band 1/2/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/25/26/66
|Rear Camera
|13 MP
|f/2.0 aperture
|1.12 um microns
|78-degree lens
|Autofocus
|Single LED flash
|Burst mode
|Panorama
|HDR
|Beautification mode
|Front Camera
|5 MP
|f/2.2 aperture
|1.4 um microns
|74-degree lens
|Fixed focus
|Single LED flash
|Burst mode
|HDR
|Beautification mode
|SIM Card
|Dual Nano-SIM
|Connectivity
|MicroUSB
|3.5mm headset port
|Bluetooth Technology
|Bluetooth version 4.1 LE
|Wi-Fi
|802.11a/b/g/n
|Wi-Fi hotspot
|Speakers/Microphones
|Two-in-one speaker at 84dB
|Dual microphones
|Dolby Atmos
|Video Capture
|1080p (30fps)
|Location Services
|GPS
|Sensors
|Fingerprint reader
|Accelerometer
|Proximity
|Ambient light
|Magnetometer (e-compass)
|Base Colour
|Gray and Gold
