Lenovo-backed smartphone manufacturer has unveiled the sixth-generation smartphones – the Moto G6, G6 Plus, and G6 Play. The trio of smartphones runs on Google Android Oreo 8.0 and sports 18:9 screens, a first for devices, along with a fingerprint scanner, LED flash on the front and free subscription to store high-quality photos and videos on Google Photos.

Though the series of smartphones share their design theme with one another, each is different in terms of specifications and features. Here is what the Moto G6, Plus and Play offer:

Moto G6

The is placed in between the premium Plus and Play. As a result, the device maintains balance between the two and comes with a mix bag of premium and cost effective features.

The phone features an all-glass design using the Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and back, sandwiching a metallic chassis in between. It sports a 5.7-inch IPS screen of fullHD+ resolution. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip (SoC), coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage variants, respectively. In terms of imaging, the phone boasts dual cameras on the back -- 12-megapixel and 5MP – of f/1.8 aperture. There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front, coupled with LED flash. For multimedia enthusiasts, the phone features dual front-facing stereo speakers powered by Dolby audio.

The is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone comes bundled with a 15W TurboCharger in the box.

Plus

The Plus, as the name suggests, offers the most premium features in the family.

The phone sports a 5.9-inch IPS screen of fullHD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, paired with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB of storage, respectively.

In terms of imaging, the phone sports a 12 MP and 5 MP dual camera on the back. The camera boasts Dual Pixel autofocus and is capable to record ultra-high-definition 4K videos. On the front, the phone sports an 8MP selfie camera with face filters feature and LED selfie flash.

The phone is powered by a 3,200 mAh battery and comes with a 15W TurboPower charger.

Play

The most affordable of the Moto G6-series, the Play sports a 5.7-inch HD+ screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, which can last up to 36 hours on a single charge – according to company’s claims. The phone also gets 15W TurboPower charger, similar to the one bundled with the and Plus.

In terms of camera, the phone features a single 13MP unit on the back and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

As for the availability, the family is currently moving to Europe and US, and there is no official confirmation around the India launch. As for the prices, the Moto G6, Plus and Play cost euro 250, euro 300 and euro 200, respectively. Recent device launch: The unbreakable Moto Z2 Force In India’s mid-tier flagship smartphone segment, where OnePlus has had a free run here with its feature-rich smartphones with top-tier specifications – mainly for want of competition – threw in its hat with the launch of the sturdy difficult to break Moto Z2 Force.

With top-tier innards, inside a premium shell made of premium 7000-series aluminium, the Moto Z2 Force has a metal unibody back that looks plush. But the protruding camera, 16-pin connector for MotoMods and grey antenna lines on edges look a little out of place.Meanwhile, has been working on epanding its offline sales channels. Looking to grab a bigger chunk of India’s fast-growing smartphone market, it is working on growing its offline presence by setting up 1,000 Moto Hub stores across the country . The company is eyeing 50 per cent of its overall India revenues from the offline channel.Having re-entered India in its current avatar in February 2014, at present had so far been selling its devices only online, exclusively via Flipkart.